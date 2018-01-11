WWE Rumors: Triple H & Ronda Rousey Had Secret Dinner Date, May Have Worked On WWE Deal

The latest WWE rumors indicate that Triple H and Ronda Rousey met up for a secretive dinner meeting Tuesday night. The speculation is that the dinner date was a business meeting in order to work out a deal to bring Rousey into the WWE ring. There have been rumors for quite a while that it would happen, but the question remains when will it happen?

A report from the TMZ Sports section on Wednesday says that both parties were seen leaving the Republique restaurant located in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday evening. It was said that the WWE COO Triple H, real name Paul Levesque, left the establishment first. Following shortly after was Ronda Rousey along with her agent. It was also noted that Ronda looked to be “in a pretty great mood” which may have meant that a deal was being closed.

One interesting aspect of the secretive meeting is the timing of it all. Triple H is usually one to attend most of the live television show events but skipped Tuesday’s SmackDown Live in Alabama in order to have the meeting out in Los Angeles with Rousey and her agent. That’s a big deal, and it very well may have resulted in a “big deal” to bring Rousey to work in the women’s division.

Ronda Rousey Dines with Triple H, Closer to WWE Deal?! https://t.co/wvAY1iJqmi — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) January 10, 2018

The UFC star has never worked in a WWE match per se but has been featured a few times as part of WWE events or segments. Rousey appeared at WrestleMania several years ago in a segment which involved former WWE champion The Rock. At the time, the two were co-starring in a new Fast & Furious film. Rousey joined Rock in the ring and proceeded to take down Stephanie McMahon and Triple H.

Fast forward several years later and the UFC women’s star has shown up at the WWE’s Mae Young Classic Women’s Tournament in support of her UFC pal Shayna Baszler. Rousey also was part of a video segment with two of her other MMA teammates that form the Four Horsewomen of UFC with Baszler.

During the segment, Rousey and her friends had a face-to-face meeting with Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Bayley, who are part of the WWE’s “Four Horsewomen.” Rousey issued the challenge “anytime, anyplace” which seems to indicate a future match is in the works. Rousey has also discussed a possible in-ring appearance with WWE’s Cathy Kelly as seen in the clip below.

While nobody knows if that horsewomen match will happen, the biggest WWE rumors have continued to suggest that Ronda Rousey is going to participate in the historic first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match later this month. Rousey is the favorite at most sportsbooks to win the match, and she’s also been listed as part of a few sportsbooks’ odds as a superstar who could make a potential surprise appearance for the match.

If Rousey shows up, it will certainly blow the roof off Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center come Sunday, January 28th as she makes a historic debut and transition from MMA to WWE.