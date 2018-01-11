A fan favorite might finally get the movie she deserves. People have long been begging for a Black Widow standalone movie starring Scarlett Johansson, and it looks like Marvel Cinematic Universe is planning to deliver on the request. It has been reported that Natasha Romanoff’s spin-off film is already in the early stages of development.

But what exactly will happen in the planned Black Widow movie? There are speculations that the new MCU flick will feature a crossover with the Marvel Netflix Universe. Is it finally time for Daredevil Season 3’s Charlie Cox to make his debut as Matt Murdock in a feature film?

Fans were recently elated when Variety reported that Marvel has called on writer Jac Schaeffer to pen a screenplay for the Black Widow movie. The report does not offer too many details just yet and the news has yet to be confirmed by Marvel itself. Nevertheless, there is much excitement over the MCU film that could bring back Scarlett Johansson and perhaps a few other stars from Avengers: Infinity War. However, the possible appearance of Hawkeye, Captain America, Iron Man, or the Hulk is not the only thing people are hoping to see in the planned movie. Could Daredevil finally team up with Black Widow?

There have been speculations that Jac Schaeffer will find a way to include one of Natasha Romanoff’s former love interests into the film. After all, Daredevil and Black Widow have worked so well together in the comic books. In addition to that, some believe it is finally time for a crossover between MCU and the Marvel Netflix Universe. An easy way to do this would be introducing Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock from Daredevil Season 3 in the standalone flick.

Marvel has not yet confirmed anything about the Black Widow movie or the possibility of Daredevil making an appearance, so it is best to take the news with a grain of salt. In the meantime, fans can expect to see Matt Murdock face an old nemesis Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) in Daredevil Season 3. The new season is expected to premiere on Netflix later this year.