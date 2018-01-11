Inside Princess Charlotte’s Impressive First Day Of Nursery School: ‘She’s So Polite And Confident’

Prince William and Duchess Catherine’s daughter, Princess Charlotte, started attending Willcocks Nursery School this week and reportedly made a good first impression.

According to People, the little princess had a successful first day of school and managed to impress everyone with her bubbly personality and impressive skills.

An insider told the outlet that Princess Charlotte has been enjoying classes at her first-ever school and is already making friends. Apparently, the young royal is “very sweet and very confident,” which makes her more adorable.

In addition, the youngest child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge reportedly enjoys chatting with everyone.

“She’s very sweet and very confident — she’s always chatting away.”

Princess Charlotte, who is turning three in May, is also admired for being “so polite, but also fun and energetic.”

“She has beautiful manners.”

The same source also revealed that the fourth in line to the British throne showcased some of her language skills at school, particularly Spanish. According to the outlet, Princess Charlotte learned the language from her nanny Maria Turrion Borrallo, who is a Spain native.

Meanwhile, Prince William and Duchess Catherine gave royal fans a glimpse of Princess Charlotte’s first day as a student. The royal couple shared photos of their daughter via Kensington Palace’s official Instagram account, which instantly became viral.

In the pictures taken by Duchess Catherine herself, Princess Charlotte looked excited for the big day as she beamed at the camera while posing on a staircase. She also wore an adorable red coat matched with a red bow, red shoes, pink backpack, and scarf.

Previously, it has been reported that Princess Charlotte will be accompanied by Prince William and Duchess Catherine on her first day at Willcocks Nursery School. According to the Express, the royal couple was invited for a “stay and play” session with their daughter to ensure that she’s settling in well at school.

The outlet noted that the doting parents will accompany Princess Charlotte for the first part of the day, then leave after a short period to check if she can already handle being left on her own.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expected to spend £3,050 per term or roughly $4,080 a semester for Princess Charlotte. According to reports, Willcocks Nursery School offers rigorous programs, such as French lessons, pottery, and poetry classes. It also focuses on every student’s social, emotional, and physical development, as well as communication and language.