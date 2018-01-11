Following Divorce, Brad Pitt Is Working On Staying Sober And Being A Better Father

When Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt split from each other in September of 2016, it came as a shock to many of their fans. With six children, and a relationship that seemed to be one of the more solid ones in Hollywood, there were a lot of people who wondered what could have gone wrong. While there has certainly been plenty of drama that has stemmed from the Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie divorce, including the news that the actor had a drinking problem, it seems that now things have turned around for the man as he works on not only his sobriety but also his relationship with his children.

As Us Weekly reported, multiple times per week Brad Pitt can be found at his Hollywood Hills home where any or all of his children come for a visit. Rather than going out, the actor tries to keep things safe and private by not really leaving the house when his children are with him. In fact, it seems that since his split from Jolie, Pitt has changed his entire philosophy on life, which means things are more quiet and private.

A source close to the actor revealed that Brad Pitt is living a much quieter life now, and this means that he is choosing to spend more of his time at home. While the actor seems to be looking to make his home a place where he can relax, the source said that even now, “it’s his sanctuary and just being there is where he finds peace.” One of the ways Pitt stays busy around the house is by working on any number of projects and making changes to the home in order to make it work for himself and his children.

After his divorce, not only did Brad Pitt give up drinking, but he also made the decision to recommit himself to his kids. This means that he is in therapy, which he attends weekly, and he continues to work on learning ways to be a better father and man.

Currently, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are still working out the details of their custody agreement. However, it seems that the actor would love to spend more time with his children than he does now. Even though he sees them multiple times per week, it does not seem to be enough and he would love the chance to spend more time with them. According to Metro News, while Pitt may not go out a lot with his children, or really leave the house when they are there, it is clear that he would love a chance to see them more than he does right now.

Beyond trying to maintain his sobriety and learning how to be a better father, it seems that Brad Pitt is also reconnecting with his friends. With friends who have been there for him since before he married Angelina Jolie and who have proven that they are loyal to him, it looks like the actor is slowly rebuilding his life again.