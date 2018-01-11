Khloe Kardashian Baby Update: Star Reportedly ‘Sad’ With Unnecessary Talks About O.J. Simpson During Pregnancy

Khloe Kardashian is clearly over the moon that she is finally pregnant with her first child after trying to have a baby since her marriage with Lamar Odom. However, it appears that some people are just not going to make this journey as smooth as possible for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star as talks about O.J. Simpson being the real grandfather of her unborn child make its rounds on the internet.

According to a Hollywood Life source, the 33-year-old TV personality is not too happy that people can’t seem to move on from previous rumors that O.J. Simpson is her real father and not Robert Kardashian, Sr. The insider shared that Khloe Kardashian “thinks the constant talk about O.J. being her dad is very rude and sad. The fact that it is always brought up is one of the things that she would love to not be the case anymore.”

Since Khloe Kardashian is going to welcome her first child soon, paparazzi started to take O.J. Simpson’s side to find out how he feels about it. Although the troubled athlete has quickly denied that he is the reality star’s dad, the mom-to-be opted to not watch or hear anything about what the 70-year-old former National Football League running back has to say about the issue. The source noted that “She didn’t pay attention to the latest video with O.J. talking about it. She doesn’t put any concern to it because she knows who her Dad is and will remember him as such.”

Robert Kardashian, Sr. was one of the members of O.J. Simpson’s murder defense team, which was dubbed as the “dream team.” Since the athlete was a close friend of the Kardashian family, many suspected that he had an affair with Kris Jenner and even had a child with the famous momager.

Since Kourtney and Kim Kardashian could pass as twins and Khloe Kardashian has different features, people believed that she might be O.J. Simpson’s daughter. Even though the family has denied all the speculations multiple times, talks about O.J. being Khloe’s dad never really died down.

Although these talks are still clearly bothering Khloe Kardashian, she is not allowing it to ruin the happiest moment of her life, which is to become a mom.