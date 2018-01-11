‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: JaSam Divorce Hits A Roadblock, Curtis Makes Progress On Drew’s History

General Hospital spoilers tease more drama between Jason Morgan (Steve Burton), Sam Morgan (Kelly Monaco), and Andrew Cain (Billy Miller). The love triangle between the three will continue to heat up. Sam asked Jason for a quick divorce, but some relationships just won’t be severed quickly. Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) will ask her daughter about how she feels about all of it. Meanwhile, Sam will struggle to stick to her decisions and be with the man who had her back for the past few years.

The End For JaSam?

It has been a roller coaster ride for Jason and Sam. The revelation involving Jason’s identity was a big blow to the woman he once loved. Sam is trying to resist her attraction to Jason, and so far she is succeeding. She already pledged her love and loyalty to Drew, and she went as far as to meet Jason and ask him to grant her a divorce. Sam already accepted Drew’s ring, and she made up her mind to stick with the man.

Spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry tease Alexis will feel Sam is keeping something from her, and it might have something to do with her persistent feelings for Jason. Sam will not be the only person dealing with lawyers. Spoilers tease Jason will meet Diane to discuss his divorce. Jason agreed to let Sam go even if it is painful for him. Applying for a divorce seems to be the final blow, and it will allow Jason and Sam to do what they want separately. However, it seems like General Hospital will drag on the divorce proceedings. Spoilers hint there will be legal issues involved in the divorce, and these things might make the divorce process longer. This means Jason and Sam will have more time to think about their relationship.

During this trying time, Sonny (Maurice Benard) will stick to Jason’s side. He knows the divorce will affect his friend to the core, and he plans to be there for him.

Drew Gets To Know Who He Is

While Jason deals with his new reality, spoilers suggest Drew will find some information about himself. Drew will still continue to struggle with identity issues. He just discovered he is not Jason, and he will put in some effort to discover his real identity. General Hospital spoilers tease Curtis will discover new information about Drew and this might help him