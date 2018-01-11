Who Got Eliminated On ‘The Amazing Race’ 2018 Tonight? Episode 2 Results Here

The teams on The Amazing Race 2018 headed to Belgium tonight, as they were getting high and evaluating diamonds. There were some lost teams along the way, but who got eliminated on The Amazing Race 2018 tonight? Find out the Episode 2 results below in our The Amazing Race spoilers.

Last week’s premiere of The Amazing Race Season 30 saw the teams making their way to Iceland for the first leg of the race, where they had to traverse a river canyon to grab a flag, ride dune buggies to find letters to spell out a word, and ask locals the answer to two questions before heading to the Pit Stop. Cody and Jessica from Big Brother 19 were in the lead, but they got lost on the way to the Pit Stop and got second place. Kristi and Jen won the first leg and got a trip to Greece. In the end, it was the closest finish Keoghan has ever seen, as it was ring girls Dessie and Kayla that checked in with Phil Keoghan last and they were eliminated.

The Next Leg

Kristi and Jen kicked things off as the teams headed off to Antwerp, Belgium. All the teams were on the same flight, so it was an even slate for everyone. Once there, the teams had to search for a chocolate shop, which is where they would find the next clue.

Road Block

This was called “Who’s Ready To Get High?” One of the team members on The Amazing Race 2018 had to climb to the top of a ladder and grab a clue and then head back down. They had to do this before the ladders descended on their own and the ride was over.

Detour

For this detour, the teams had to choose between “Old Print,” which had them using an old printing press to print a clue, and “Diamond Glint,” which had them evaluating the costs of three diamonds and determining the cost of a necklace. The teams were pretty split in doing either of these challenges. Eric and Daniel started with “Old Print,” but they could not get it figured out, so they had to switch to “Diamond Glint.”

Cedric and Shawn were the first team done with “Old Print” and they had to use what they printed to help find the next clue on The Amazing Race 30.

Head-To-Head Competition

For the first time ever, the teams faced a head-to-head competition. One member from two teams would race in french fry costumes, stack bags of fries on a dolly, and make their way through an obstacle course. The winning team would be safe, while the losing team would have to wait for the next team to arrive and race again. The team that loses the final race would be eliminated.

Round 1 – Cedric against Cody. Cedric struggled with the bags and keeping them on the dolly. No issues for Cody, who won.

Round 2 – Shawn vs. Henry. Shawn did much better than Cedric, who won this race and secured safety for his team.

Round 3 – Evan vs. Kristi. No luck for Evan either, as Kristi won this one. Kristi and Jen are safe tonight.

Round 4 – Henry vs. Chris. Team Yale struggled again, as Chris won this race. Chris and Trevor are safe tonight.

Round 5 – Evan vs. Alex. Still no luck for Team Yale, as Alex won. Alex and Conor are safe tonight.

Round 6 – Henry vs. Lucas. This was closer, but Lucas pulled out the win and that was five straight losses for Team Yale. Lucas and Brittany are safe tonight.

Round 7 – Evan vs. Tim. Team Yale is dead tired, as they kept falling behind everyone. Tim won, and Joey and Tim are safe tonight.

Round 8 – Henry vs. April. It took seven tries, but Team Yale finally won, so Henry and Evan are safe tonight.

Final Round – April vs. Daniel. They kept April in the race, as they thought she did well. She tried, but Daniel won. Eric & Daniel are safe tonight.

Results

Cody and Jessica won the first race, so they won this leg on The Amazing Race 2018. For winning, they each received $2,500. The final race came down to April taking on Daniel. They raced April in back-to-back races and she couldn’t win it either time. That meant April and Sarah were eliminated tonight.

