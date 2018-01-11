Miley Cyrus Rocks Black Bikini Top And Short Shorts While Out With Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus rocked a black bikini top and distressed denim short shorts while having lunch with her fiance, Liam Hemsworth, in his native Australia. The cozy couple were joined by friends during their day out enjoying the sunshine.

In Style reports that Miley and Liam are taking a break from posting their PDA-filled snaps on Instagram, but are enjoying some down time Down Under. Cyrus was flaunting her toned abs in her skimpy outfit that was accessorized with a black crochet bucket bag, layered gold necklaces, large hoop earrings, multiple rings, and a black baseball cap. She gathered her blonde hair into a messy bun.

Liam Hemsworth wore a large dark gray T-shirt and black shorts. He had on sunglasses and sported a scruffy look. He and Miley looked happy and relaxed as they tolerated the record-breaking heat wave that’s currently hitting Australia.

People reports that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are in Byron Bay, New South Wales. Hemsworth’s parents, Leonie and Craig, were reportedly with the couple as well on Tuesday. 25-year-old Miley was taking selfies while eating lunch with Liam, 27. The pair were seen wearing their “promise rings” during the outing.

The magazine cites The Sun on Sunday in an interview Miley Cyrus gave last September about her plans for marrying Liam Hemsworth. At the time, she made it clear she wasn’t ready to walk down the aisle just yet. The “Malibu” singer said she wants to “live a little bit more” before getting married. For now, she wants to “ride this out” and will see what the next three years will bring her. Cyrus added that if it’s possible “to get even happier, I’ll take it.”

As the report notes, Miley’s father, Billy Ray, sparked marriage rumors about his daughter and Hemsworth last April when he tweeted a photo of her appearing happy in a wedding-like dress. He captioned the image with, “I’m so happy… you are happy.”

Cyrus was given a Neil Lane diamond ring by Hemsworth for their first engagement in 2012. When she appeared on Ellen in 2016, Miley said it wasn’t her style, but she’ll wear it because her fiance loves her.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth keep the public guessing when it comes to their engagement, but things appear to be on the right track for them.