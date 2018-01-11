Ricky Martin Gets Married To Jwan Yosef, ‘Heavy Party’ To Come

In exciting news today, Ricky Martin has confirmed that he is now married to Jwan Yosef. The two have been together for a while and fans aren’t surprised to hear they tied the knot. Us Weekly revealed the big details about Ricky’s wedding and it sounds like it was a simple wedding with a big party to come in the future.

Ricky and Jwan got married today. Ricky explained that they exchanged their vows and signed all the paperwork. They also have a prenup and got that signed too. He didn’t share details about the ceremony, so it sounds like it was a simple one. Martin explained that they will have a big party later on to celebrate.

Ricky and Jwan have been a couple since 2016 and while on The Ellen DeGeneres Show back in November, Ricky shared that they were engaged and making plans for a wedding. At the time, they were already living together, so it was pretty serious. Ricky shared that he first reached out to Jwan because he loved his art, but things seemed to move pretty fast for them. He didn’t even know what he looked like when he first met him.

When he proposed to him, Ricky admitted that he did it all wrong. Instead of asking the question right away, he told him that he got him something. Then, Jwan wanted to know what the question was and wanted to hear him say it, so he actually asked him to marry him. Of course, he said “yes” to him once he asked.

Ricky Martin is a father of 9-year-old twins, Matteo and Valentino. Now he has help with the kids and has already been sharing family photos of the four of them together. It sounds like Ricky has found his happily ever after and that things are going great for the couple. The fans would like to hear more details about their wedding day, but for now, they are going to have to wait because Ricky isn’t giving those out.

The fans love Ricky Martin and are wishing him the best. Hopefully, the couple will share pictures of their big day and their upcoming party.