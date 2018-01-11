‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: When Is Kyler Pettis’ Final Airdate? Theo Carver Prepares To Leave Salem

Days Of Our Lives spoilers teased months ago that Kyler Pettis was leaving the NBC soap opera. Since the show films six months in advance, he hasn’t been on set in quite some time. However, Theo Carver remains on television screens in emotional scenes. Prepare to say goodbye because his last appearance is next week.

Last week, it was revealed that Theo was experiencing medical complications. There is a clinical trial in South Africa, but Theo would be gone for up to one year. At first, he didn’t want to go. Making things even more emotional was Claire Brady’s (Olivia Rose Keegan) reaction. She wanted to go with him, but Theo needs to focus 100 percent on his recovery.

According to She Knows, Kyler Pettis’ final airdate is Wednesday, January 17. Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that he will take the trip to South Africa. It is his best chance for recovery. If the treatment is successful, then Theo will regain the use of his legs.

It was made clear that the paralysis is a result of a surgical complication. However, JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) feels guilty about it. In fact, his guilt over the shooting comes back and causes him to resign from the police department. Even though everyone has tried to reassure JJ, including Lani Price (Sal Stowers,) he will likely always feel guilty.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers also tease that one young woman will get comfort from Theo before he leaves. It is hinted that it is either Claire or Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal.) Judging by the events of recent episodes, it seems that it would be Claire. However, that might change depending on what happens in the next few days.

Theo could decide that Ciara needs his friendship and support. However, if that were the case, there would be no reason to exclude Claire. It seems possible that Theo thinks Claire might be seeing Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) on the side. Even though Ciara has put her revenge games aside for now, that doesn’t mean the war is over.

It is not clear if Kyler Pettis will reprise the role of Theo Carver at a later time. The character is supposed to be gone for a maximum of one year. This makes the actor returning or a recast both possibilities.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.