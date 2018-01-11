Samantha Grant, Meghan Markle’s tell-all writing estranged half-sister, is continuing to criticize Markle, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland. Now Grant has shared some photos of Meghan Markle from her childhood to show the world “where she comes from.” Grant has now given an interview where she is assessing blame for the rift in the Markle family.

Meghan Markle’s Half-Sister Will Not Be Invited To Royal Wedding

Suzanne Grant is one of the Meghan Markle family members who have been told not to expect an invitation to the royal wedding between Markle and Prince Harry, which will take place in late May. Samantha Grant and TJ Dooley, a nephew of Meghan Markle, are thought to be the two Markle family members most likely to attempt to crash the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry over the Memorial Day weekend.

Dooley said that he will show up, invited or not.

“I’d probably come to the UK for the wedding — even if I’m not invited. I am thrilled.”

Samantha Grant, who alienated herself further from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry by announcing that she was writing a tell-all book called The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister, has not spoken to Meghan Markle for years, and will certainly not be welcome in London for the royal wedding.

Samantha Grant Is Writing A Tell-All About Meghan Markle

Suzanne Grant claims she shared Markle’s childhood photos publicly to show the world where Meghan Markle comes from, but she added some very negative quotes about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, making the photos seem disingenuous according to PageSix.

Grant primarily blames Meghan Markles’ mother for the rift in the family.

“In my mind, Doria wanted to run around and seal off all the hatches. She became very possessive and controlling.”

She said she thinks that Ragland might be angling to live with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after the wedding. Grant also said that Meghan Markle should be doing more to help their father, Thomas Markle.

“If you can spend $75,000 on a dress, you can spend $75,000 on your dad.”

Page Six: Meghan Markle’s half-sister dishes on family drama, shares childhood photos. Nothing like a greedy, ate up opportunistic sister to distract from a fairy tale. https://t.co/klqPC1OpxM — Phillipa Charlotte (@QueenPhillippa) January 10, 2018

Grant Says Meghan Markle Has Changed Since She Started Dating Prince Harry

Samantha Grant says that Meghan Markle had been a sweet child, but that her behavior became very negative since she started dating Prince Harry on the sly just prior to 2016, says InTouch.

“She was extremely well-behaved and respectful. If she wanted something, she’d say it in a forthcoming, diplomatic way. She was well mannered, tidy and disciplined.”

And since Meghan Markle started dating Prince Harry, Grant says that she believes Ragland has tried to drive further a wedge between Markle and their father. Grant says that Meghan Markle has their father, Thomas Markle, to thank for her education and more.

“Meghan’s education, her connections in the entertainment industry that got her [Markle] her first job on Suits and even before then…he gave her so much of who she is.”

Sources from Kensington Palace has confirmed that despite what Samantha Grant has to say, Meghan Markle’s father will be walking her down the aisle in May.

Grant Says It’s Hurtful For People To Say She Is Cashing In On Meghan Markle’s Good Fortune

Last week after Samantha Grant publicly spoke out against Prince Harry, she was accused of attempting to cash in on her successful sister, says News Australia, but Grant says that is unfair.

“I think the term ‘cash in’ is a low blow. I think any of us who have experiences and feelings, positive, warm, insightful or otherwise and we are able to share them apparently — I wouldn’t say that it’s we’re cashing in because there’s certainly a large audience and market of people who are interested and curious.”

Suzanne Grant says that she is simply trying to bring the world some insight into the life Meghan Markle lived before she met Prince Harry.