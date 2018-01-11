NHL Trade Rumors: Anthony Duclair To Blackhawks, Richard Panik To Coyotes In Multiplayer Deal

The latest NHL trade rumors suggest that the Chicago Blackhawks have officially acquired Anthony Duclair from the Arizona Coyotes. In earlier reports, it was unknown when this deal might close, but the latest indication is that it will involve the Blackhawks sending several players over to the Coyotes. Here’s the latest on the deal involving these two NHL teams, with the trade deadline still over a month away.

Earlier on Wednesday, there were reports that the rumored deal between Chicago and Arizona was in progress. However, TSN and RDS Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun later reported that the deal was official on his recent Twitter post. The Pro Hockey Rumors website noted that the deal involved the Blackhawks receiving Anthony Duclair and Adam Clendening from the Arizona Coyotes. In exchange, Chicago sent Richard Panik and Laurent Dauphin to the Coyotes. Ironically, Dauphin will now head back to the team he started his career with.

For Anthony Duclair, he’d spent three seasons with the Coyotes and was looking to be traded based on a generally unproductive season. After a 44-point season across 81 games in the 2015-16 campaign, Duclair had just 15 points in 58 games last season. He’s achieved that many points so far this season, but a change of scenery was his top goal. He’ll now join a team that includes several major stars, and quite possibly he’ll help charge their roster up ahead of a playoff run.

The Blackhawks will most likely be happy to part ways with Panik too. This past summer, the rightwing was signed to a brand new two-year deal worth $5.6 million. However, he has also seen a general decline in his play during this latest campaign. He racked up 44 points in 82 games played last season, but so far has recorded just 16 points in 37 games for Chicago in the current season.

Anthony Duclair (@aduclair10) talks about putting last season in the past and his excitement for this #Coyotes season: pic.twitter.com/ItaK0JyNY7 — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) September 16, 2017

Both teams are looking to improve, but of the two squads, Chicago seems to have the roster that has a chance at the postseason. As of this report, the Chicago Blackhawks are 21-15-6, which is good for fifth place in the Central division. Arizona is just 10-27-6 and sitting in the last place spot in the Pacific division as well as the overall NHL standings.