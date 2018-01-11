‘The Young & The Restless’ Casts Beyoncé’s Cousin Shanica Knowles

The Young & The Restless has cast Beyoncé’s cousin Shanica Knowles for a new role.

Knowles will play Simone, a singer who catches the eye of Devon for personal and professional reasons. The only details that have revealed about Simone, is that Devon hopes to get her involved in his music business.

Her scheduled premiere date is February 9, and she slated to be on the CBS soap opera for several episodes. The show has not commented on the new role or its actress.

Soap Opera Digest was the first to report the Y&R casting news. Knowles retweeted the magazine’s initial Tweet and also took to Instagram to share her thoughts on her new opportunity.

The Disney star is best known for her role as Amber Addison on the Miley Cyrus show Hannah Montana. Since the show ended, she has kept busy with guest appearances on shows like Melissa and Joey, Awkward, and the short-lived Suburgatory. She was also in the Lifetime movie Megachurch Murder, which also starred Malcolm Jamal Warner

Shanica Knowles shares the same last name as her famous cousin Beyoncé but the two have much more than DNA in common. The 25-year-old is also a talented musician, just like Queen Bey. Knowles has been singing and playing the guitar since she was just a little girl. Talent definitely runs deep in the Knowles family. First, Beyoncé and Solange, now make way for Shanica!

She is related to one of the most famous women in the world but that is not her only celebrity pal. One of her best friends is child-actress Raven-Symone and the two have also collaborated on music together. Knowles admitted that she has even appeared on one of Symone’s albums. The two friends have been seen all over each other’s social media accounts.

The Young & The Restless is adding a new singer to their talented list of cast members. Shanica Knowles will soon hit Genoa City showcasing her singing abilities as Simone. Will she steal Devon’s heart as well? Can she help him with his music business? Fans will have to wait another month to get the answers to those questions and more.