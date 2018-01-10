‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: JJ Begs Lani Not To Have An Abortion, Gabi Finds Evidence That Eli Cheated

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of January 15 reveal there will be complications with two relationships. JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) finds out that Lani Price (Sal Stowers) is planning an abortion. Meanwhile, Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) discovers Lani’s earring in Eli Grant’s (Lamon Archey) room. Are these couples over for good or is there still a chance?

After Eli and Lani woke up in bed together, the two characters had very different reactions. Eli didn’t think that it was a big deal, especially considering what he was told about JJ and Gabi. However, Lani instantly felt guilty about the intimate interaction.

Things would soon change when the truth what revealed. JJ and Gabi were not sleeping together on Christmas Eve. It was an attempt to help a friend. Days Of Our Lives spoilers confirmed that Gabi was preventing her ex-boyfriend from committing suicide. Once Eli found out the facts, he was overwhelmed with remorse.

The cheaters agreed that they would forget the incident ever happened and move on with their lives. However, Lani discovered that she is pregnant. The expecting detective has a lot of decisions to make. Does she confess the truth about her sleeping with Eli Grant? Does she get a paternity test and only tell the biological father? Or does she just come out with the whole truth to both men?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal there is another decision Lani needs to make. Does she want to keep the baby or have an abortion? She decides to terminate the pregnancy. However, when discussing the options with Kayla on the phone, JJ overhears the conversation. He assumes that he is going to be a father and is beyond excited.

According to She Knows, Monday’s episode will include another emotional scene for JJ Deveraux. He pleads with Lani not to terminate the pregnancy. On Tuesday, expect Lani to feel even more guilty as JJ continues to believe he is the father of the unborn child.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that JJ and Lani are not the only couple with issues. Gabi finds Lani’s earring in Eli’s room. It isn’t revealed if she automatically suspects he cheated. It isn’t even known if she recognizes the piece of jewelry as Lani’s. However, DOOL spoilers later in the week suggest that the truth comes out.

It is stated that Gabi deals with a devastating blow. Now, this might not have anything to do with her romance. It might involve her doubt about Gabi Chic’s deal with DiMera Enterprises. She doesn’t get along with Stefan (Tyler Christopher.) However, he either doesn’t get the hint or doesn’t care.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal Stefan asks Gabi out to dinner. If she is still with Eli, she certainly won’t accept the offer. However, if she is suffering from a broken heart, she might go on the date. It would help get her mind off of Eli Grant, while also making him regret betraying her trust.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.