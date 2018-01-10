Oprah Would Beat Trump Both Now And In 2020, Says New Rasmussen Poll

President Donald Trump was rumored to be quaking in his boots over the thought of Oprah Winfrey running against him for president in 2020, as reported by the Inquisitr. Although President Trump claimed that he would beat Oprah in a presidential race in 2020, according to a new poll, Trump would not likely beat Oprah in 2020, nor would Trump beat Oprah if the presidential election were held today, in 2018.

According to a new Rasmussen Reports poll, 48 percent of voters in the United States would give their votes to Oprah, while only 38 percent of voters would cast their ballots for President Trump. The article, titled “Oprah vs. The Donald, and The Winner Is…,” has gone viral, even as it predicts that Oprah would be the presidential winner both in 2020 and during the current day.

The telephone survey asked participants their opinions of Oprah and whether or not their opinions of Winfrey were “very favorable, somewhat favorable, somewhat unfavorable or very unfavorable.” The next question of the participants asked them outright if they would vote for Trump or Winfrey if they were the two candidates in the presidential race in 2020.

Although Oprah was the clear winner in the survey about presidential candidates, there were plenty of people who admitted they weren’t sure if they would vote for either Trump or Oprah. The survey results reveal that 14 percent of people were undecided between Trump and Oprah, which represents a sizable amount of undecided voters.

Oprah would beat Trump in 2020 race, poll finds https://t.co/f1hxbMovM1 — MarketWatch (@MarketWatch) January 10, 2018

Winfrey gained plenty of support from those voters who were younger than 40 years of age, who were more apt to choose Oprah over Trump, as opposed to those older than 40-year-olds. The survey took a look at 1,000 people who were likely to vote in the next presidential election, with calls conducted from Monday, January 8 – one day after Oprah’s rousing Golden Globes acceptance award speech – until Tuesday, January 9.

When broken out between party lines or factors such as gender and race, each candidate has their supporters. Trump would get 66 percent of votes from Republicans, with 75 percent of Republicans believing that Trump will indeed win a second term.

More women than men prefer Oprah, with 52 percent of women favoring Winfrey to Trump – with only 43 percent of men doing so. Oprah also experienced favorable ratings among all races, but had the biggest margin of victory with the African-American community.