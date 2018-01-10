Dylan Farrow Challenges Hollywood To Say ‘Times Up’ To Woody Allen

On Sunday night, Hollywood came together and nearly everyone in attendance at the Golden Globe Awards wore black. It was a massive effort to scream “Times up!” to producers, executives, directors, and everyone else in the entertainment business in regard to the growing number of sexual misconduct claims that came pouring in when the #MeToo campaign went viral. All Dylan Farrow wants is for Woody Allen to be held to the new standard in Hollywood and for those who continue to support him to acknowledge that she has been waging child molestation accusations against him for decades. She wants his time to be up too.

Unfortunately, there are currently a lot of actors who are wearing those Times Up pins and who wore black to the Golden Globes that are still making movies with Woody Allen. Dylan Farrow recently spoke with Buzzfeed News and said that it really bothers her to see that going on.

“I fully support women taking a stand, linking arms with other women (and men), advocating on behalf of one another to effect change not only in the entertainment industry but in the world at large. That is an admirable and worthwhile objective, I hope these women change the world,” Farrow said.

“That said, the people who join this movement without taking any kind of personal accountability for the ways in which their own words and decisions have helped to perpetuate the culture they are fighting against, that’s hard for me to reconcile.”

There are a lot of actresses who have worked with Woody Allen that also signed the Times Up letter and have supported the campaign including Cate Blanchett, Scarlett Johansson, and Emma Stone. Greta Gerwig is also included as she made a movie with Allen in 2009. However, she just recently came forward and apologized for it and vowed never to work with him again only after being confronted with it at the Golden Globes.

Still bothered by what she sees as hypocrisy for those to support Woody Allen and still work with him, Dylan Farrow took to Twitter again and called out those who continue to support the Times Up movement and work with her alleged abuser.

“I know that standing with me against Woody Allen is not easy in this industry. I know that I am asking for courage and even sacrifice. But if # TIMESUP truly stands with all victims, as it says it does, then that sacrifice is necessary to help convert this moment to a movement,” Dylan tweeted. “To those who have already taken a stand and amplified my voice with theirs, there is a 7 year old girl inside of me who thanks you from the bottom of her heart.”

Farrow has long accused Woody Allen of sexually abusing her as a child. In 1993, when Mia Farrow and Woody Allen split up, reports about the accusations dominated headlines. There was even an investigation and the whole thing likely would have gone to trial except that the prosecutor did not want to put Dylan through that as a small child. Allen has always denied the allegations.

The first time Dylan Farrow publicly spoke about what she claims Woody Allen did to her, it was an Op-Ed in the New York Times back in 2014. Farrow said that she felt the need to speak about what she endured when she learned that Allen would be accepting the Cecil B. Demille Award at the Golden Globes that year — the same one that Oprah Winfrey received this year when she made an emotionally charged speech about always speaking your truth.