Carrie Underwood Allegedly Having A Hard Time Looking In Mirror After Accident [Rumors]

Carrie Underwood has been dealing with a lot lately after taking a hard fall at her home. The Inquisitr previously shared that Underwood fell in her home and hurt her wrist, but she also ended up having between 40 and 50 stitches in her face. She explained to her fans that she could look a bit different after all is said and done.

Now, Hollywood Life is sharing that Carrie Underwood is allegedly really upset about her new look and is having trouble looking in the mirror. This fall happened back in November of 2017. Carrie hasn’t posted any pictures to her fans yet, but one was leaked that showed she didn’t really look different.

A source shared that Carrie Underwood is very emotional over what is going on and is actually having nightmares. The source said that she hates looking in the mirror at herself and has been a “total wreck.” This has to be hard on her, but Carrie’s fans love her no matter what and this accident won’t change that plus she makes a living with her gorgeous voice.

The story is a bit confusing because her rep says she fell on a Friday night, but friends say it was in the morning. The sources also say she had two reconstructive surgeries. Carrie Underwood hasn’t mentioned this, but she did say she is working with the best team. The source did go on to explain that Carrie has been hiding since the accident happened. That does make sense, as people haven’t seen her out and about. She also hasn’t done any performances, but Underwood did admit that she is in the studio and working on music.

Everyone will just have to wait for Carrie Underwood to be ready to get back in front of the camera again. She hasn’t done it yet, but when the time is right she will, and everyone can’t wait to see how she is doing. Hopefully, you won’t even be able to tell that anything happened to her.

Right now, fans are just going to have to wait on Carrie Underwood to be ready to show off her face once again. Everyone would love to see how great she is doing, and her fans are supporting her no matter what.