WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns Dropping IC Title At Upcoming Event

Several weeks ago, Roman Reigns defeated The Miz to become the Intercontinental Champion for the first time in his career. Since then, Roman has been a fighting champion and it was rumored that he would hold the title into WrestleMania 34. A champion versus champion match on the grandest stage of them all could make Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns an even bigger match, but The Miz’s return may change those plans.

On Monday Night Raw, The Miz made his return to WWE programming and immediately set his sights on reclaiming the Intercontinental Championship. It’s been confirmed that The Miz will receive a rematch for the IC Title during Raw‘s 25th-anniversary show. According to the Wrestling Observer, WWE officials may be planning a major title change for The Miz vs. Reigns to get the title off Roman before WrestleMania 34.

A title change makes sense on such a huge show, especially considering The Miz’s momentum with the fans over recent months. Roman Reigns has been rumored for the WWE Universal Title Match for almost a year and it’s clear he doesn’t need the Intercontinental Title heading into WrestleMania. There are some people that will criticize Roman’s IC Title reign because he only held the title because Miz needed to film a movie.

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Title is still the plan for ‘WrestleMania 34.’ WWE

On paper, Roman Reigns putting over The Miz would be a great thing for Raw‘s midcard. Not only has The Miz been red-hot for months, but a huge win over Roman would elevate him and the IC Title after the title changes hands. That would also give the next rivalry over the championship more momentum considering Miz defeated Reigns to become the champion. Roman could easily transition into the feud with Brock after.

It’s been reported that Roman Reigns isn’t expected to win the Royal Rumble Match. The rumor is he will become the No. 1 Contender for Brock’s title after winning the Elimination Chamber Match in February. As a result, WWE officials do not have to book Roman for the obvious victory later this month and that should make the Road to WrestleMania 34 a lot more interesting for the WWE Universe heading into the event.