Bethenny Frankel Is Now Single: What Happened With Dennis Shields?

Bethenny Frankel hasn’t shared much about her personal life, perhaps because she wants to protect her daughter, Bryn. Over the past couple of years, her daughter has been caught in the middle of her divorce drama with Jason Hoppy, and now that it is finally over, Bethenny still has to deal with harassment and stalking charges stemming from Jason’s bad behavior. Sadly, their daughter is caught in the middle, and since she’s old enough to pick up on these things, she may not want to read stories about her mother in the press. Bethenny had tried to date several men since filing for divorce, but one person didn’t want to film The Real Housewives of New York, while another man was called out for being unfaithful.

According to a new report, Bethenny Frankel is now revealing that she’s indeed single. She also explained that she’s ready to meet someone and she’s using various dating apps to make it happen. Bethenny has previously revealed that she is working on a dating app so she can help people meet one another. Late last year, she asked her fans what they are looking for when using a dating app. Many people encouraged her to screen people when it comes to criminal history.

Even though Bethenny Frankel revealed she was single, she didn’t go into detail about happened with Dennis Shields. On the previous season of The Real Housewives of New York, Bethenny announced that she and Dennis had broken up but then revealed that they were back together. It’s no secret that they may have faced some trouble together, especially since her ex-husband, Jason Hoppy, sent Dennis emails about how horrible of a person Bethenny is. Frankel told the courts that he had emailed Dennis up to 60 times about her. Maybe they ended their relationship because it was plagued with drama from Hoppy. Since Dennis isn’t a public person, he has offered no statement on their breakup.

Bethenny Frankel is currently filming the newest season of The Real Housewives of New York. Maybe she will provide an update on her breakup when the season begins later this spring.