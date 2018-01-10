Lisa Rinna’s Sex Book Is Out Of Stock After Hilarious Mention On ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Lisa Rinna announced yesterday that she had written a bestselling book 10 years ago, and she teased that the book would play a role on Tuesday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. While it wasn’t presented in the best light, fans watched Lisa’s children admit that they had read her book. The book, called Rinnavation, is supposed to teach you how to live a happy life, but it is also packed with sex advice. During the episode last night, Rinna promoted the book in her confessionals, and the conversations were enough for people to rush to Amazon to grab their own copy.

According to a new tweet, Lisa Rinna is now revealing that the book will be restocked due to the high demand that suddenly occurred after last night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Before the episode aired, Lisa had shared a photo of the book, but people didn’t believe that she had written a bestseller. However, as soon as the book had been discussed on the show, Amazon had the book listed as being out of stock. Not surprisingly, the book was listed as a bestseller once again. Surely, that’s something Lisa can only be very happy about.

“It will be restocked soon but you can order your copy of #Rinnavation now and it’ll ship out quickly,” Lisa Rinna wrote to people, who inquired about when the book would be available again.

While Lisa didn’t provide a date when the book will be available, it sounds like people will get the book quickly, as she hinted that the book will be available soon. Her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars also celebrated her success with her book, as they tweeted about the bestselling book. It sounds like it may be a fun thing for Rinna to relive, as the book turns 10 this year. Maybe it wasn’t planned to bring up the book on the show, but it may be a good move financially if the book is being printed once again. No word on how many copies were sold last night. It’s possible it will move back to the bestselling list, at least on Amazon.

Lisa Rinna hasn’t said anything about writing a second book, but several people have asked her to update this one to create a newer edition.