‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Jan. 12: Things Get Tense For JT-Victoria, Someone Breaks Into Jabot Lab

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Friday, January 12, reveal that things will get tense between J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) after Reed’s (Tristan Lake Leabu) court appearance. Reed will get his sentence, which is a fine and 1-year driver’s license suspension. The real drama will happen after the court appearance and Victoria and J.T. have a disagreement about Reed’s punishment.

According to SheKnows Soaps, J.T. and Victoria will disagree on Reed’s punishment. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Victoria thinks Reed should not be able to hang out with his friends for quite awhile. However. J.T. disagrees. He fears that Victoria is too hard on their boy and he could rebel against them. J.T. and Victoria hash out their differences and come to an agreement.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor’s (Eric Braeden) partnership is working well for them. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that they see the benefit of being together. Nikki begins to enjoy the perks of being Victor’s wife. Nick (Joshua Morrow) isn’t happy that Nikki went back to Victor. He tries to get Nikki to admit that Victor blackmailed her into renewing her vows. Of course, Nikki refuses to say anything against Victor, which makes Nick even more suspicious.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that someone will break into the Jabot lab and leave the place in a huge mess. Jack (Peter Bergman) recently remodeled the lab for Ashley (Eileen Davidson) to create new products, but someone breaks into it looking for something. Of course, Jack will jump to the conclusion that Victor was at fault, but it may not be him.

The buzz on social media is that Graham (Max Shippee) may have broken into the lab to steal Ashley’s new projects to sell to Victor. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Victor may want to buy the samples, just to get a leg up on Jabot. However, many people don’t see why Graham would break into Jabot for Victor.

Another person that could have broken into Jabot is Kyle Abbott. Currently, the role is uncasted. There have been rumors that CBS wants to bring him back, but there has been no official announcement yet. It is possible Kyle broke into the lab to get back at his father. Lately, Jack and Kyle have not seen eye-to-eye. It’s clear Kyle is upset with his father as he voted against him in the boardroom.

