Lala Kent Proclaims Her Love For Boyfriend Randall Emmett, Flashes Rumored Engagement Ring

Lala Kent just dropped the L-bomb on Instagram.

Just over a week after she and her boyfriend, Randall Emmett, confirmed their romance after over a year of rumors, the Vanderpump Rules star took to Instagram to proclaim her love for the movie producer and, at the same time, she fueled rumors of a possible engagement.

“I love you, R.E.,” Lala Kent wrote in the caption of her latest photo, which featured Kent with a hat pulled over her face.

Although fans couldn’t see Lala Kent’s face in the photo, they could see the diamond band she’s been sporting for the past few weeks.

Lala Kent hasn’t yet announced that she is engaged but she’s been continuously seen wearing her suspicious diamond ring since October of last year, around the time she took to Instagram and labeled herself a “housewife.” Kent also suggested that a wedding between her and her boyfriend could happen during a May 2017 interview with Entertainment Tonight. At the time, the reality star and aspiring actress told the outlet that her boyfriend wouldn’t appear on Vanderpump Rules until they were married.

“Can you imagine me and [Lisa Vanderpump] as homies instead of her worker? Life goals!” Lala Kent joked, citing a possible cameo on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

A post shared by Give Them Lala (@lalakent) on Jan 10, 2018 at 9:33am PST

Lala Kent began facing rumors of dating a married man in December, 2016, months after being spotted having a meal with the movie producer in Beverly Hills. However, throughout her mystery relationship, which played out on the fifth season of Vanderpump Rules, Kent denied that her boyfriend was married.

One year later, as Randall Emmett’s divorce from Ambyr Childers, the mother of his two daughters, was finalized, Lala Kent confirmed Emmett as her boyfriend and showcased their romance on her Instagram page. In her photo, Kent was seen getting a kiss on her cheek from Emmett just days after his marriage to Childers came to an official end.

To see more of Lala Kent and her co-stars, including Scheana Marie, Ariana Madix, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, James Kennedy, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, and Lisa Vanderpump, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.