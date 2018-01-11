Duggar Family Going To Australia With Jana Duggar, But Not Jinger, ‘Counting On’ Fans Worried About Heat

The Duggar family is gearing up for one of the biggest trips they have taken as a family. On January 13th, Jinger Duggar will no longer be the only Duggar to have made it to the Down Under. The entire clan has been invited by a church in Australian to speak at their Christian event and Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are taking all their unmarried kids, including Jana Duggar, for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

This trip is hosted by the Institute in Basic Life Principles, an organization “dedicated to giving clear instruction and training on how to find success by following God’s principles found in Scripture,” according to its website. Kilsyth South Baptist Church, which is a little east of the city of Melbourne, is being the primary venue for this event.

The description for the Duggar meetup reads that there will be 16 members of the Duggar family to share “some of their insights into family life and homeschooling.” It also states that there will be an afternoon tea for the attendees to have sometime fellowshipping with the Duggars and others. It is scheduled to be a four-hour event this coming Saturday, January 13.

Out of the 19 kids that Jim Bob and Michelle have, the event states that “14 of their children” will be present. Many of the older Duggars – Josh, Jill, Jessa, Jinger, Joy-Anna, and Joseph – are married now, which means that they have other responsibilities that will stop them from traveling. For example, Jinger Duggar and Joy-Anna Duggar are pregnant, which makes it very unlikely that she will take up a 20-hour flight from Arkansas to Melbourne, Australia. Josh Duggar has five children, including one newborn, which means that he will not be able to leave home for an extended period of time. Jill and Jessa Duggar both have two baby boys to raise and Joseph Duggar just announced that his new wife, Kendra Caldwell, is expecting her first child.

With Josh, Jill, Jessa, Jinger, Joy-Anna and Joseph Duggar occupied with their own families, it looks like the only Duggar kid over the age of 18 that will be at the event is Jana Duggar. After Caleb Williams, a family friend, vehemently denied that he is dating the eldest child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, she has been out of the news. As she also takes a lot of responsibility at home taking care of her 13 younger siblings, it is likely that Jana will accompany her family to Australia.

However, the fans of Counting On are very worried about the weather that the family will face in Melbourne.

“You’re gonna die,” one fan put it frankly. “It’s unbearably hot here. Hope you have aircon wherever you go. You should try and visit the Great Barrier Reef while you’re down here.”

“Traveling mercies from Heaven to them because isn’t it in the 100+ degree temperatures there?” Another fan noted. “I read an article about one of the native animals, a flying fox, dying in the thousands from the heat.”

Others expressed hope that the camera crew will accompany them on the trip so that the public will get a chance to share moments from their trip.

“Will y’all be filming any of the trips for counting on?” A fan inquired. “Would love to watch y’alls amazing journey “down under”!”

The weather in Melbourne, Australia is currently high of 83 F and low of 58 F, according to Weather.com. Later in the week, it is projected to rise to a high of 101 F to low of 72 F.