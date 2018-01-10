There’s no holding back for Wendy Williams, who slammed Kylie Jenner for her plastic surgery procedures. In the January 10 broadcast of Hot Topic, the talk show host focused her attention on the 20-year-old reality show star, saying her baby will still look like the “old” her despite going under the knife. Her comments followed the remarks she made about Carrie Underwood getting a facelift.

On the show, Williams commented that she thinks Jenner looks more like she’s 35 years old, instead of 20, not only because she basically grew up on her family’s TV show but also because she’s “got the mid crisis makeover already,” referring to Jenner’s cosmetic procedures, Hollywood Life reported

Williams then included Jenner’s rumored pregnancy in the equation, saying regardless of what she does to her herself through plastic surgery, her baby will still look like the old version of her.

It’s no secret that Jenner has had plastic surgery to enhance her lips. In Life of Kylie, an E! spinoff show of Keeping up with the Kardashians, the lip kit mogul admitted that she had a lip job done to overcome her own insecurities.

In a one-on-one interview, the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner family shared that she was only 15-years-old when she felt insecure about her small lips. She narrated the story of her first kiss, during which she recalled the guy telling her he didn’t expect she’d be a good kisser because she had small lips.

Kylie Jenner in 2010. Angela Weiss / Getty Images

For a while, Jenner would overline her lips with lip liner. When that didn’t do the trick anymore, she decided to finally get her lips done.

Jenner is allegedly carrying Travis Scott child, and he wasn’t spared from Williams’ no-holds-barred commentaries. Williams said she believes Scott doesn’t want to be involved with Kim Kardashian’s little sister anymore, adding that he’ll probably just “pay child support from afar.”

Neither Kylie Jenner nor Travis Scott has publicly addressed the reports about her reported pregnancy. When Billboard asked about whether he and Jenner are expecting, Scott dodged the question by simply saying he doesn’t want to talk about it. “They’re just guesses. Let them keep fishing,” Scott said.

Wendy Williams said Kylie Jenner’s will still look like the old her. Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

Meanwhile, Jenner has continued to keep everyone guessing about her pregnancy. The young entrepreneur is known to her more than 100 million Instagram as the selfie-loving beauty who frequently shared photos on social media. After reports of her pregnancy broke out, Jenner has kept a safe distance from the limelight, which also includes being noticeably absent from her family’s annual Christmas card photos.