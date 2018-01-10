‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Lucas Gets Out Of Rehab And Wants A Date, But Is It Too Soon For Romance?

Days of Our Lives spoilers for next week reveal that Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) will get out of rehab. Now that he is sober again, he is interested in asking a familiar woman for a date. Is he really ready or is it too soon for romance?

On Friday, December 19, Lucas will finally be seen in Salem again. After months of hitting the bottle, he decided to go back into recovery. The character has been missing for quite some time. He will be seen after he is released from treatment. One of the first things he does is approach Chloe Lane, played by Nadia Bjorlin. He has an important question to ask her.

Days of Our Lives spoilers confirm that Lucas asks Chloe out on a date. This isn’t too surprising since the characters do have a history together. Their former romance didn’t last long, though. If Chloe accepts the date, could these two have a second chance at love?

A few months ago, head writer Ron Carlivati teased Days of Our Lives spoilers. One of these included a possible rekindled romance between Lucas and Chloe.

As fans recall, Bonnie Lockhart (Judi Evans) impersonated Adrienne Kiriakis. She then broke up with Lucas, which sent him into a downward spiral. At around that same time, Chloe returned to Salem. She tried to help Lucas pick up the pieces of his shattered heart. Unfortunately, there was only so much she could do at the time. Chloe had to give Lucas tough love and walk away.

He eventually came to his senses and decided to reclaim his life. This was largely due to Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) urging him to be there for their son, Will Horton (Chandler Massey.)

Days of Our Lives spoilers from SheKnows Soaps suggest that Lucas doesn’t deal with situations in the healthiest way. Despite being in recovery for years, he went to the bottle after getting his heart broken by the fake Adrienne. What happens if things don’t work out between Lucas and Chloe? Will he go back to drinking or try to deal with the disappointment in a healthier way? It simply might be too soon for love.

Despite being freshly sober, fans would like to see Bryan Dattilo’s character find lasting love. He has been rather unlucky in romance. Only time will only tell if Lucas and Chloe are meant to be together forever or if this is another doomed romance.

Days of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.