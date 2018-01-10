Javi Marroquin And Briana DeJesus Not Bonding Over His Passion: He Warns Her That He May Not Talk To Her

Javi Marroquin has never hidden the fact that he loves the NFL and his team, the Philadelphia Eagles. He’s often tweeting about how the team is doing when the season is active, so it isn’t surprising that Marroquin is planning on watching the game this week. The Eagles have made it into the playoffs, and if the team loses the next game, they are out. Of course, Marroquin wants to watch the game, and he’s looking for a bar where he can watch it with other Eagles fans. However, his new girlfriend, Briana DeJesus, isn’t exactly willing to support his passion.

According to a new tweet, Javi Marroquin revealed that he wants Briana DeJesus to come with him as he watches his team play. He also encouraged her to bring her Philadelphia shirt, something that he has perhaps given her to welcome her into his world. However, she didn’t seem too thrilled about the idea. In a separate tweet, Marroquin explained that if the Eagles end up losing the game, he may not be willing to speak to anyone, including Briana because he will be in a bad mood. In his defense, his passion for the team is well-known, and it would be surprising if he didn’t want to watch the game this weekend.

“I already told Bri if the Eagles lose Saturday don’t expect to do anything cause I will not be in the mood. #nophlyzone #donttalktome,” he revealed on Twitter, to which one person wrote, “I hope she’s not ovulating that day! You’ll miss your chance!”

It’s interesting that fans are mocking his tweet, saying that it’s a shame that he won’t speak to her on Monday if the Eagles lose, as he could lose his chance to get her pregnant. It’s no secret that he wants another child, but Briana may not be interested in getting pregnant again. She just gave birth to her second child Stella this past summer. The biological father, Luis, isn’t someone who she’s dating, but he could be around because of the baby. He may be paying child support and doing everything possible to step up and be a father to the baby.

Javi Marroquin is currently filming the newest season of Teen Mom 2. It will be interesting to see if he spends more time with Kailyn Lowry or Briana DeJesus during filming.