‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For Thursday, Jan. 11: Romantic Interrogation, Agenda Exposed, And Altered Lives

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, January 11th reveal stress, secrets, and confrontations. Expect question of intentions and an exposed agenda. There will be a career change for one man. Meanwhile, Lani Price (Sal Stowers) makes a life-altering decision.

Last week, Chloe Lane walked in on Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Eve Kiriakis (Kassie DePaiva) during a steamy situation. Nadia Bjorlin’s character did not intend to see the two tangled up between the sheets.

DOOL spoilers reveal Chloe’s goal was to warn Brady that Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel) was back. Vivian also brought along a surprise guest played by Tyler Christopher. It was finally confirmed that the General Hospital alum is portraying Stefan DiMera.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Chloe will want to know Eve’s intentions. She will interrogate the Kiriakis widow about her plans for Brady. However, Eve isn’t the only one with a hidden agenda.

Brady has his own plan and seducing Eve is part of that. On Thursday’s episode, expect him to tell Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) the details. His approval has always been important to Brady. However, nothing he does is good enough for his grandfather.

So far, all of Brady’s plans to eliminate Eve have failed or backfired in some way. Expect the Kiriakis patriarch to not like this idea, either. As fans are aware, Victor is not shy about sharing his true feelings. His brutal honesty will once again stun and frustrate Eric Martsolf’s character.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) makes a career-altering choice. Once again feeling guilty about Theo Carver’s (Kyler Pettis) medical complications, JJ resigns from the police force.

JJ isn’t the only one to make an important decision, She Knows reported. After finding out she is pregnant, Lani has some choices of her own to make. As Sal Stowers explained to Soap Opera Digest, she is certain that Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) is the father. However, she wants to be 100 percent sure. Considering that Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans) is JJ’s aunt, Lani isn’t sure she can be honest.

The latest information reveals paternity isn’t Lani’s only concern. She has to decide whether to tell JJ and Eli about the baby. Lani will also be considering an abortion. On Thursday’s episode, Lani makes a decision regarding the unborn child.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.