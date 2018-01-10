Lisa Vanderpump Snidely Points Out Lisa Rinna Didn’t Get To Join ‘RHOBH’ Earlier Seasons

What does Lisa Vanderpump think of Lisa Rinna’s recent criticism of her behavior on earlier seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? During her appearance on Andy Cohen’s talk show Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday night, Lisa V. made it clear that she doesn’t think that Lisa R. should be giving her thoughts on what happened on the earlier seasons when she wasn’t there. Not only that, Lisa V. also implied that Lisa R. is just resentful that she wasn’t a part of the show back then by quickly revealing that Lisa R. auditioned for the show but didn’t get the part.

Over the holidays, Lisa R. posted some videos to her Instagram page of her giving her reactions and opinions while watching the first two seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. On Watch What Happens Live, prior to playing the clips, Andy confessed that he was fascinated watching Lisa R. — who joined the reality show on Season 5 — watch the earlier seasons. Lisa V. quickly interrupted Andy by pointing out that Lisa R. tried to be a part of the cast way back then but was rejected.

“What, the first few seasons that she auditioned for but didn’t get the part?”

“Oooooooh,” Andy said to Lisa V.’s diss while the audience erupted in laughter.

“Just saying!” Lisa V. added with a laugh.

Andy then played some clips of Lisa Rinna’s Instagram videos. In one video, Lisa R. asked why Lisa Vanderpump was wearing fur in one scene when she’s supposedly such an animal lover. In another video, Lisa R., reacting to a scene in which Lisa V. was trying to intervene with Taylor Armstrong, yelled at the screen for Taylor to get away from Lisa V. Lisa R. gave her opinion that Lisa V. didn’t have good intentions with Taylor and was just trying to make her out to be a villain. Lisa R. then implied that Lisa V. did the same thing to her.

“Taylor, get the f**k away from her! Her intentions are not good! No! No, no, no. She’s trying to make you the villain. Wait, that sounds familiar!”

MOSCHINO ♠️ A post shared by Lisa Rinna (@lisarinna) on Dec 20, 2017 at 9:18am PST

Andy asked Lisa V. for her reaction to the clips, adding that Lisa R. also said in one Instagram video that Lisa V. seemed much more “light and airy” in the earlier seasons. Lisa V. said that she didn’t watch the videos but did hear about it from one of her close cast-member friends. As for Lisa R.’s opinion that she was more “light and airy” in the first two seasons, Lisa V. quipped that the presence of Lisa R. on the show probably has something to do with that.

“Well that’s probably before I met her, before I met Lisa Rinna right?

In an earlier Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season, Lisa Vanderpump had major drama with Lisa Rinna and Eileen Davidson due to their implication that she was really the one behind the gossip that Yolanda Hadid had Munchausen syndrome. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Lisa V. was so infuriated with the women that she, in a blog post from the season, nicknamed Eileen “soapy” and Lisa R. a “C-list actress” who is “not playing with a full deck.”