Overwatch League Kicks Off Tonight, Team Skins Available In-Game

The Overwatch League officially kicks off Wednesday evening with the first round of regular-season matches taking place at the Blizzard Arena in Los Angeles, California. The inaugural season of the competitive esports league will feature the best players from twelve teams around the world and everyday players on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC can now purchase special skins to support their favorite teams.

Activision-Blizzard is attempting a more traditional spin on sports teams with the Overwatch League by having each team represent major cities from North America, Europe, and Asia. The idea is to generate a home base of fans from each city just like the NFL, NBA, and other professional sports with the added bonus of paraphernalia sales.

Here is the list of 12 teams and owners for the first season of the Overwatch league.

Boston Uprising (Kraft Group)

Dallas Fuel (Team Envy)

Florida Mayhem (Misfits)

Houston Outlaws (OpTic Gaming)

London Spitfire (Cloud9)

Los Angeles Gladiators (Stan and Josh Kroenke)

Los Angeles Valiant (Immortals)

New York Excelsior (Jeff Wilpon and SterlingVC)

Philadelphia Fusion (Comcast Spectacor)

San Francisco Shock (NRG eSports)

Seoul Dynasty (Kevin Chou)

Shanghai Dragons (NetEase)

First Match-ups and How To Watch

The day has come! The #OWL2018 Inaugural Season starts today! Catch all the action on @Twitch at https://t.co/ueB6JNcBAO pic.twitter.com/D5nGNiauKv — Overwatch League (@overwatchleague) January 10, 2018

The first set of matches will take place Wednesday night at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT with the San Francisco Shock facing off against the Los Angeles Valiant. They will be followed by the Shanghai Dragons versus the Los Angeles Gladiators at 9 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT and then the Dallas Fuel against the Seoul Dynasty at 11 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT.

Thursday night will see London Spitfire square off against the Florida Mayhem at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT. The Phildelphia Fusion will challenge the Houston Outlaws at 7 p.m ET and then the Bost Uprising will go against the New York Excelsior at 9 p.m. ET.

More matches will be able to watch Friday and Saturday. Every will feature matches from Wednesday through Saturday until the regular season ends in June.

Those interested in watching the Overwatch League action can tune into Twitch, MLG.com, the official website, or through the Blizzard Battle.net desktop app.

Team Skins

Home-team skins are now available! Support the #OWL2018 team (or teams) of your choice. Log in before February 9th and get enough League Tokens for one free skin. pic.twitter.com/htL6atYcVb — Overwatch League (@overwatchleague) January 9, 2018

Those interested in supporting their favorite team can do so with the purchase of Overwatch league home-team skins in the game of Overwatch itself. This will require the purchase of League Tokens starting at $4.99 for 100 tokens all the way through $99.99 for 2,600 tokens.

The tokens are used to purchase home-team “jerseys” for all 26 heroes in Overwatch at a cost of 100 tokens each. Proceeds from the sale of tokens goes toward supporting the league, teams, and players but all players who login to the game by February 9 will receive enough tokens for one free skin.