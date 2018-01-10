Lisa Vanderpump Dishes On Her Relationships With Former ‘RHOBH’ Stars Brandi Glanville And Joyce Giraud

Lisa Vanderpump appeared on Andy Cohen’s late night talk show, Watch What Happens Live, on Tuesday night after the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8.

As she discussed the ongoing issues and drama between her co-stars, Lisa Vanderpump was asked about which former stars of the show she still is in contact with. In turn, Lisa Vanderpump revealed that while she continues to be friends with Joyce Giraud, who appeared on the show for just one season, she wants nothing to do with her ex-cast mate Brandi Glanville.

“I love Joyce Giraud and actually still keep in touch with her. She’s just a fabulous woman,” Lisa Vanderpump explained to host Andy Cohen, according to a report by All About the Real Housewives on January 10.

As for her past friendship with Brandi Glanville, Lisa Vanderpump said, “I don’t miss that at all.”

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will recall, Brandi Glanville joined the Bravo reality series during its second season as a friend of Adrienne Maloof. Then, ahead of Season 3, Glanville was upgraded to a full-time role.

Throughout Brandi Glanville’s run on the show, her relationship with Lisa Vanderpump was up and down and during her last season as a full-time cast member, she infamously acted out a scene from The Love Boat that required her to slap Vanderpump on the cheek. While Glanville later claimed the slap was nothing more than a love tap, Vanderpump was understandably insulted and their already-strained friendship came to a quick end.

As for Joyce Giraud, she joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during the show’s fourth season following the exits of Adrienne Maloof and Taylor Armstrong. However, after she and Carlton Gebbia starred on the series for just one season, the show returned for Season 5 without them.

Following the exits of Joyce Giraud and Carlton Gebbia, Lisa Rinna and Eileen Davidson joined the Bravo TV cast for Season 5.

To see more of Lisa Vanderpump and her co-stars, including Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Girardi, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, and Camille Grammer, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.