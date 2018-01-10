Meghan Markle Wears Marks & Spencer ‘Autograph’ Sweater And Chic Messy Bun To Appearance With Prince Harry

Meghan Markle showed an appreciation for British fashion when she made an appearance with her fiance, Prince Harry, at a community radio station in Brixton. The former Suits actress wore a black ‘Autograph’ bell-sleeved sweater to visit Reprezent 107.3 F.M, a station that helps young people to gain media skills, The Guardian reports.

Marks and Spencer was quick to acknowledge Markle’s fashion choice on their Twitter feed. “A future royal seal of approval from @maghanmarkle,” the company tweeted with an added crown emoji.

The sweater is currently out of stock on the Marks and Spencer website, which could be evidence of the “Meghan Markle effect.” But it normally retails for £45 or about $60.

According to The Guardian, the sweater wasn’t the only item Meghan wore from a British designer. She paired the sweater with black trousers from Burberry and a scarf from Jigsaw.

For her outerwear, she chose a cream-colored coat from Canadian fashion brand, Smythe. The coat, officially called “The Brando Coat,” is a single-breasted tailored piece made from an alpaca blend. It’s currently available for pre-order for $995 on the Smythe website. Fashionista.com reports that Markle’s black suede pumps were by designer Sarah Flint. Unlike the sweater, these shoes are still available on the designer’s website for $395. InStyle reports that Markle was a big fan of this emerging footwear brand even before she got involved with Prince Harry, going so far as to send the designer handwritten notes to thank her for the shoes.

This was Meghan Markle’s second official public engagement with her royal husband-to-be. According to The Guardian, she even sat down for an on-air interview with presenters at Reprezent.

“I can see why your show is so popular. You’re so thoughtful and your approach is so engaging,” Markle told teenage host Gloria Beyi. “I must tune in.”

Markle also chatted with the hosts about their advocacy for women’s issues. This is one of Meghan’s key platforms, as she is a UN Women’s Advocate for political participation and leadership. Her activism on this issue started at an early age. As she revealed during a speech on behalf of UN Women, when she was 11 years old, she took issue with the fact that a commercial for dishwashing liquid claimed that it was solely for women. In response, Markle started to write letters critiquing the ad to prominent female public figures like attorney Gloria Allred, journalist Linda Ellerby, and then first-lady, Hillary Clinton.

Her campaign worked. The dishwashing liquid’s slogan was changed to make it more gender-neutral. Markle was featured on the news to celebrate her efforts and her career in the public spotlight was born.