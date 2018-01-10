Christina El Moussa Of ‘Flip Or Flop’ Debuts New Boyfriend, Ex-Husband Debuts New Solo Show, Is It All Over?

Ever since Flip or Flop stars Christina El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa filed for divorce, fans of their hit HGTV show have been wondering if they would be able to continue to work together, especially during the times when the divorce became acrimonious.

And while, for the longest time, the former couple have been able to put aside their differences and keep their show going, there’s some suggestion that it all may be over.

Perez Hilton is reporting that Christina El Moussa recently stepped out for the first time with her new boyfriend, Ant Anstead. Like most celebrities today, Christina decided to debut their relationship on Instagram, and the debut came shortly after she announced that she’d split up with her boyfriend, Doug Spedding.

Anstead recently split from his wife, Louise, before taking up with Christina. He is best known for the show, Wheeler Dealers, which is currently airing in the UK (and can easily be found on YouTube for the more enterprising sorts).

Interestingly, while Christina El Moussa took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with her new love, Anstead’s Instagram post on his own account only showing him in Southern California, at Newport Beach pier. This led some people to speculate that maybe he and Christina weren’t an item after all.

Meanwhile, there’s even more evidence that Flip or Flop may be reaching its inevitable conclusion. According to Radar Online, Christina El Moussa’s ex-husband, Tarek, now has a solo show that he’s doing without his famous ex-wife. Dubbed The Pick Me Up Project, Tarek’s new solo show has no connection to home improvement, real estate, or flipping houses. Rather, The Pick Me Up Project focuses on Tarek helping real people with their real struggles.

Tarek claims that this show idea stemmed from his recent cancer-free diagnosis.

However, a source close to Tarek and Christina El Moussa claims that the reason Tarek started this show is because he knows that Flip or Flop has an “expiration date” and he knows that the show will soon be ending. The source also claims that Tarek feels threatened by Christina’s new boyfriend, and that while he’s “open” to filming an eighth season of the show, the details haven’t yet been discussed.

Whatever the case, we wish Christina El Moussa all the best with her future relationship.