Even though they are no longer dating, Lindsey Vonn says she still has a bond with Tiger Woods and that the two are still friends. While Vonn says a lot has been made of her break-up with Tiger Woods, it wasn’t as dramatic as some would think. Lindsey Vonn explains that it was difficult, as she is still working hard on her Olympic aspirations as an Alpine skier and Tiger Woods was trying to make a comeback in the world of golf.

Lindsey Vonn Initially Blamed Her Split With Tiger Woods On Hectic Schedules

After Lindsey Vonn and Tiger Woods broke up, she blamed the failure on being busy. In truth, both Vonn and Tiger Woods were at awkward points in their careers. Both professional athletes were overcoming injuries and attempting comebacks, and it added strain to their relationship.

“Unfortunately, we both lead incredibly hectic lives that force us to spend a majority of our time apart.”

Lindsey Vonn had reworked her diet in order to continue her rehabilitation after taking a fall, and Tiger Woods was trying to make a comeback after going to rehab after his very public break-up with his former wife, Elin. Tiger Woods was recovering from spinal surgery and took some time away from golf to open a restaurant in Jupiter, Florida.

Lindsey Vonn Is Opening Up About Tiger Woods’ Stubborn Streak

Now, Lindsey Vonn is willing to talk more about why dating Tiger Woods didn’t work out. Vonn said that she dated Woods for two years, and though they are still friends, there were some basic problems between them, says the New York Post. Lindsey Vonn explains that she had deep feelings for Tiger Woods.

“I mean… I was in love. I loved him and we’re still friends. Sometimes, I wish he would have listened to me a little more, but he’s very stubborn and he likes to go his own way.”

Perhaps Vonn is thinking back about her break up with Tiger Words due to her recent split from boyfriend Kenan Smith. But Vonn adds that she still keeps in touch with Tiger Woods, and they talk and text regularly. Right now, Lindsey Vonn is focused on the Winter Olympics next month in South Korea, but she still hopes that Tiger Woods can make it back to the top of the golf world.

“I hope this latest comeback sticks. I hope he goes back to winning tournaments.”

Although Tiger Woods is less likely to speak to the press about his private life, it seems that he still is fond of Vonn.

Lindsey Vonn says she wishes Tiger Woods "would have listened" more, but is rooting for his comeback: https://t.co/UqRzC37A5E pic.twitter.com/Ss1WxhpaXu — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) January 9, 2018

Vonn Wishes Tiger Woods Well As She Heads To Olympics In South Korea

Lindsey Vonn’s sister Karin Kildow explained that the things that broke up Vonn and Woods were pretty normal, but it was all made worse because it was all so public, says Sports Illustrated.

“It’s hard enough to break up with a boyfriend without having to issue a press release about it.”

Lindsey Vonn will compete in several downhill skiing events next month in PyeongChang, South Korea.