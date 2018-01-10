NBA Trade Rumors: GSW Could Trade Klay Thompson & Draymond Green For Anthony Davis, According To Analyst

New Orleans Pelicans superstar Anthony Davis continues to be the subject of various NBA trade rumors in the past months. Several NBA teams who dreamed of winning the Larry O’Brien Trophy this season have been linked to the 24-year-old center/power forward. According to the latest NBA rumors, Davis could be the Golden State Warriors’ next great long-term target.

Like other superstars in the league, winning remains Davis’ top priority. He’s currently establishing a monster performance in New Orleans, averaging 25.8 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks on 56.1 percent shooting from the field and 36.9 percent from beyond the arc. Unfortunately, the Pelicans are still having a hard time competing against powerhouse teams in the league.

If the Pelicans fall out of playoff picture or realize that it’s time for them to undergo a full-scale rebuild, Anthony Davis is expected to be on the trading block. Last month, the Boston Celtics emerged as the top trade destination for Davis and appeared to be the only team who have enough assets to make a deal with New Orleans. However, according to Tim Kawakami of the Athletic, the Golden State Warriors could also find ways to add Davis to their star-studded roster.

Kawakami believes Davis is the Warriors’ next big target. However, as everyone knows, bringing “The Brow” to the Bay Area won’t be easy, as it would force them to break their core. As Kawakami notes, the Pelicans could ask for Klay Thompson and Draymond Green in exchange for Davis.

Rob Carr / Getty Images

Anthony Davis will surely love the idea of playing for the reigning NBA champions. It’s worth noting that Davis is a huge fan of the Warriors, including the color of their jersey and the Oracle Arena, according to Real GM. The “Big 3” of Davis, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry will undeniably give any team a huge headache on both ends of the floor.

Meanwhile, trading Anthony Davis for Draymond Green and Klay Thompson would be a no-brainer for the Pelicans. The combination of DeMarcus Cousins, Green, and Thompson will make New Orleans a real competitor in the deep Western Conference. Cousins and Green will form a formidable frontcourt duo while Thompson will serve as the new main guy of the Pelicans.

As of now, there is no strong indication that the Warriors will be making the proposed deal. As Chris Ryan of the Ringer said, it’s hard to imagine the Warriors without Draymond Green and Klay Thompson. The two All-Stars have been a huge factor in the Warriors’ recent success, and as of now, Golden State doesn’t see the need to upgrade their current roster.