Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Introduced Danica Patrick To His Family Already, Wants To Avoid Olivia Munn Feud

NASCAR driver Danica Patrick’s new relationship with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers seems to be accelerating quickly. After the couple spent an evening out together after Christmas, Patrick returned to Wisconsin last week before Rodgers flew to Indiana to meet her parents. Could the new sports super couple be headed down the aisle soon?

Rodgers and Patrick Are Getting Serious

The New York Post is reporting that Patrick and Rodgers’ romance is getting serious, and it came immediately after she split from her boyfriend of five years, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Rodgers saw his own long-term relationship come to an end in 2017 when he split with actress Olivia Munn back in April.

According to the Sporting News, Rodgers has talked in the past about the difficulty of having a relationship while in the spotlight. Even though the couple probably wants to keep things private, it’s not likely to happen since they both have such high-profile sports careers.

Patrick remained tight-lipped on the romance rumors when cameras recently caught her getting into a car, but she did offer a smile when asked about Rodgers.

Terez Owens first reported that something was going on between the two-time NFL MVP and the racing beauty when an eyewitness spotted the two at Rodgers’ favorite Green Bay restaurant in late December. They were reportedly heavy on the PDA, with the source saying they were “all over each other.”

New Power Couple on the Block: Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick?https://t.co/2SswuzRNs0 pic.twitter.com/YvmSMMzsDI — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 5, 2018

Rodgers’ Relationship With Olivia Munn Caused A Family Feud

Before her relationship with Stenhouse, Patrick wed Paul Hospenthal back in 2005 in Scottsdale, Arizona. As for Rodgers, he ended his three-year relationship with Munn after it reportedly caused serious drama in his family.

According to Fox News, the Newsroom actress has a strong personality, and every time she visited with Rodgers’ family, things did not go well. It isn’t clear how the feud started, but the future hall-of-famer is still not talking to his family even though he and Munn have been over for months.

Rodgers reportedly pulled away from his family because they didn’t like Munn, but there may have been more to it since he still refuses to take his mother’s phone calls.

Right after his brother, Jordan, got engaged to JoJo Fletcher on The Bachelorette, his father, Ed, said that it was fame that tore the brothers apart, but Aaron claimed he didn’t speak to his family because they didn’t like Munn.

Here's what Jordan Rodgers thinks of Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodgers split: Will the brothers reconcile? -… https://t.co/ZJauqhNggN #Hollywood pic.twitter.com/GorAidzktl — Hollywood NEWS (@iHoIIywoodNews) April 8, 2017

His family told him that they didn’t like her because they didn’t trust her and didn’t think she was with him for the right reasons. This made Aaron mad, and he decided to choose Munn over his family.

Will things change for Aaron Rodgers and his family now that he is with Patrick? Fans will just have to wait and see.