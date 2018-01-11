Tiffany Trump Starts Off New Year Buying Donald Trump Action Figures With Middle Fingers Pointing Up

Tiffany Trump has been enjoying her winter break from law school in her own way — and she has chosen a path that is noticeably different from President Donald Trump’s other children. Tiffany began her time off from Georgetown by stealing the Christmas spotlight from Trump, as the Inquisitr reported.

The only offspring from Trump’s second marriage to Marla Maples, Tiffany graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a double major in sociology and urban studies. Last year, she started law school at Georgetown University in Washington DC.

At 24-years-old, Tiffany has continued to earn a reputation for spending her time as she likes. The other Trump siblings, in contrast, have devoted themselves to Donald, pointed out Vanity Fair.

“While her siblings are off on the East Coast assisting their father in some way, shape, or form, Tiffany Trump has been living it up. The oft-forgotten Trump child may be finding that life is much better that way, as she was able to ring in the new year at the Playboy New Year’s Eve party.”

Following that event, Tiffany has been spending some time with her mom, Marla Maples. Trump continued to celebrate a fresh start to the New Year by heading to the José Eber Salon in Beverly Hills.

Tiffany Trump Splurges On New Bangs And Donald Trump Action Figures

With a set of new bangs replacing her side-parted hair style and a Saint Laurent leather jacket, Tiffany was ready to take on 2018 by shopping in Los Angeles. A Secret Service agent was by the First Daughter‘s side as she headed to the Kitson Kitross store on Tuesday, reported the Daily Mail.

EXCLUSIVE: Tiffany Trump loads up on action figures of her dad with middle fingers up https://t.co/OyW61W6wb1 — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) January 10, 2018

“Hilarious,” said Tiffany about products linked to Donald. “Where on earth do you guys find this stuff?”

Trump wandered the aisles, studying the various items to choose what to buy. The Secret Service agent followed the First Daughter as she browsed through the store.

Tiffany appeared particularly attracted to one special item. She bought what the Daily Mail called “Donald Trump ‘Over Re-action’ figures.” The images show President Trump posed with his middle fingers pointing up.

Debating on whether it was appropriate for Trump to showcase the figures in the White House, Tiffany shared her thoughts.

“My Dad couldn’t have this in the Oval Office.”

Trump decided that her father could display the action figures in his New York office rather than the White House.

Jared Kushner, Eric, And Donald Jr. Get Donald Trump Action Figures

Tiffany didn’t forget about her brother-in-law and brothers. She purchased three Trump action figures priced at $18 each for Donald Jr., Eric, and Jared Kushner. A source at the store described Tiffany as very pleasant and “down to earth.” The Daily Mail also revealed the reaction of Trump’s Secret Service agent to her purchases.

“[Tiffany Trump’s] Secret Service agent said he’d come back on his day off to shop.”

Wearing a black workout suit, Tiffany also bought some items to brighten her wardrobe. Trump chose a gold necklace and a pair of Kendall & Kylie shoes.

Tiffany also headed to the section of books and greetings cards. She chose a book, Quotations From Chairman Trump, which featured quotes from the Presidential debates in 2015.

“Everything I’ve done virtually has been a tremendous success,” read one of the quotes in the book.

Hillary Clinton Greeting Cards

Donald Jr. celebrated his 40th birthday last week. Tiffany found a card that acknowledged her delayed birthday wish while mocking Hillary Clinton.

“I meant to send you a birthday email but it disappeared,” read the Hillary-Clinton-themed greeting card.

Thinking ahead, Tiffany also chose a Valentine’s Day greeting card.

“One of the funniest gifts was a card she said she would be giving to the President on Valentine’s Day that read, ‘I Love You As Much As Trump Loves Trump!'”

Tiffany revealed that she planned to send it to Donald Trump in February. She then skipped the section of books related to Hillary Clinton. However, Trump made it clear that she enjoyed her visit to the Kitson Kitross store.

Tiffany Trump started off the New Year showing her sense of humor about President Donald Trump. Carolyn Kaster / AP Images

“I could get lost in here there’s so much to look at,” she added.

Trump took time to pose with shoppers at Kitson Kitross, which has enjoyed a reputation for attracting celebrities. Janet Jackson, Christina Aguilera, Reese Witherspoon, Kate Beckinsale, Amy Adams, Jessica Lange, Adam Sandler, David Beckham, Liev Schreiber, rapper T.I., Tim Robbins, Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley, songwriter Diane Warren, and beauty blogger Huda Kattan, who has 24 million Instagram followers, have all visited the store.

Kitson Kitross owner Fraser Ross praised Tiffany for her “sense of humor” about items such as the action figures and greeting cards that mocked Donald Trump.

“I think at this point she knows that it sort of comes with the territory!” summed up Ross.