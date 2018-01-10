Kendall Jenner Worried About Boyfriend Blake Griffin’s NBA Career After Concussion Diagnosis

Kendall Jenner is rumored to be worried what oft-injured boyfriend Blake Griffin’s concussion diagnosis could mean for his NBA career.

The 28-year-old Griffin recently went down after taking an inadvertent elbow to the head from Golden State Warriors reserve center JaVale McGee.

“Blake was very scared with the concussion and is still monitoring with team doctors,” a source told Hollywood Life. “Then with Kendall, she was and is very concerned because she doesn’t want to see her man hurt. It is really something they are both monitoring. Kendall wants to be there for Blake at all costs, but she also knows that he has to go through his own thing to get better because it is his future and his career. It is a scary situation, but they are getting through it as best as they can.”

Griffin has yet to be cleared for a return and is still going through the league’s concussion protocol. Already this season, the injury is the second major one suffered by Griffin, who back in November went down with a sprained MCL in his left knee that sidelined him for two months.

Through it all, Jenner has been right by his side. Hollywood Life recently reported The Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality TV star recently shared she thinks she and Griffin have a future together, though she added she isn’t yet ready for marriage or children.

“Kendall lets guys know right up front that she is not interested in marriage and family yet,” said a source. “She wants to focus on her career, and babies just don’t fit into that equation right now. But she and Blake definitely joke about their future together.”

Harry How / Getty Images

Prior to the start of the season, Radar reported Griffin was warned by his L.A. Clippers bosses to keep Jenner away from the team locker room in deference to the so-called “Kardashian Kurse.”

“He’s been warned that his new relationship with Kendall better not affect his form this season,” a source told Radar. “He’s not telling anyone yet whether they’re actually together, but Clippers bosses have told him that regardless, she’s not welcome to crash their locker room and distract everyone with the Kardashian circus. They saw what happened to [former Clipper] Lamar Odom when he was with Khloe [Kardashian] and they are not having that from their marquee player.”

Over the years, the Kardashian/Jenner sisters have been romantically linked to a number of pro athletes, several of whom inexplicably began to suffer through rough patches in their careers right about the time they went public with one of the sisters.

Odom’s NBA career tragically fizzled amid rampant rumors he was hooked on drugs while still married to Khloe Kardashian.

Later, Khloe was romantically linked to Houston Rockets star James Harden during a stretch that saw his Houston Rockets tumble from a No. 2 seed in the Western Conference all the way down to a No. 7 seed.

During his MVP runner-up 2016-17 season, Harden admitted he came to feel he needed to “eliminate” Kardashian from his life to get back to being himself.

Hollywood Life also reported last season that LeBron James had words with Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Tristan Thompson after his play suffered during his early days of romancing Khloe.

Kim Kardashian was also infamously married to NBA veteran Kris Humphries for all of 72 days, and former NFL boyfriend Reggie Bush never quite lived up to the super-stardom that was projected for him coming out of USC.