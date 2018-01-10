‘The Challenge: Vendettas’ Spoilers: Season 31 Teasers Reveal Top Finalists As Reality Worlds Collide [Rumors]

MTV is back with a new season of The Challenge, and Season 31 is all about vendettas. Spoilers tease that this will be a competition filled with intense twists and turns, as it is every man and woman for themselves with new faces joining series veterans. Which contestants reportedly make it to the end and walk away with some big money?

The Challenge is no longer just Real World and Road Rules contestants facing off, as folks from shows like Are You the One? have been regularly joining the cast for the past few seasons. In Vendettas, viewers are also getting to know players from two MTV UK series, Ex on the Beach and Geordie Shore, and CBS Big Brother stars Natalie Negrotti and Victor Arroyo III are in the mix of things too. Will this casting shake-up have a big impact on who makes it to the final challenge?

The Vevmo forum has a consistent track record of spoiling MTV’s Challenge battles, and they seem to have the goods once again. Viewers will have to tune in to see how things play out week-to-week, but it looks like the final eight competitors for Season 31 have been pinned down.

The contestants will face new twists like having to battle people from the “Heavy Hitters” team, which includes Derrick Kosinski, Jordan Wiseley, Aneesa Ferreira, and Tori Deal, as well as the power of the “Troika” crew. All of these changes may make it difficult for veterans to scheme as they are used to, and Challenge spoilers reveal that there are some interesting players who make it to the end of Vendettas.

According to the Challenge: Vendettas spoilers from the forum, there will be four men and four women remaining when the final battle begins. The top four reportedly walk away with what is in their individual bank, plus additional prize money, while the bottom four get just what’s in their bank.

Does Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio get to the end as he so often does? He reportedly doesn’t, as Vendettas spoilers detail that he will be eliminated by Devin Walker. Big Brother star Victor Arroyo is said to be knocked out of Vendettas by Brad Fiorenza, and Natalie Negrotti is booted thanks to Kam Williams. Veronica Portillo, who popped back into the Challenge picture recently after a while away, is apparently eliminated by Heavy Hitter Aneesa, and fans can imagine this will be a buzzworthy battle.

The Challenge: Vendettas spoilers reveal that the final four women are Cara Maria Sorbello, Kailah Casillas, Kam Williams, and Nicole Zanatta. The last four men standing apparently include Kyle Christie, Leroy Garrett, Tony Raines, and Zach Nichols. When it comes to the big money earners, Challenge spoilers detail that Cara Maria, Zach, Kyle, and Kailah will bank some significant prize money, and apparently, Nicole will end up disqualified for some reason.

Will all of these Season 31 Challenge spoilers pan out to be correct? The battle has already started and MTV is airing new episodes of The Challenge: Vendettas every Tuesday night.