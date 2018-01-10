Lisa Vanderpump Insists Jax Taylor’s Affair With Faith Stowers ‘Meant Nothing’: ‘He Does Have A Good Core’

Lisa Vanderpump is speaking out on behalf of her Vanderpump Rules co-star and SUR Lounge employee, Jax Taylor.

As Jax Taylor continues to face a backlash for cheating on his girlfriend, Brittany Cartwright, with their friend, Faith Stowers, Lisa Vanderpump claims the bartender and model may not be as bad as many believe. In fact, she claims that despite his cheating habits, he has a “good core.”

“When he slept with Faith, I know it meant nothing to him,” Lisa Vanderpump explained to The Daily Dish on January 10. “It really didn’t.”

According to Lisa Vanderpump, Jax Taylor’s affair with Faith Stowers shouldn’t be taken too seriously because he reportedly thought nothing of it. As she explained, he simply doesn’t put much importance on his sexual activities. Instead, he treats them as if they are nothing more than a handshake.

Lisa Vanderpump went on to say that she knows Jax Taylor loves Brittany Cartwright but noted that he is going to have to mature emotionally as their relationship continues. After all, loving someone means that he needs to put their feelings first and make sure not to hurt them.

“He does have a good core,” she added.

A post shared by Jax Taylor (@mrjaxtaylor) on May 25, 2017 at 3:33pm PDT

Jax Taylor admitted to sleeping with Vanderpump Rules regular Faith Stowers during the second episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 6. Since then, Taylor has claimed there was a lack of sex in his relationship and also said that he was in dire need of some attention.

Although Jax Taylor has treated Brittany Cartwright horribly since he admitted to his infidelity on the show, Cartwright has continued to be dedicated to making their relationship work and recently welcomed Taylor back into her Kentucky home to celebrate the holidays with her family. Cartwright also took Taylor to visit The Castle Post in her home state, where she hopes to get married in a fairytale wedding.

To see more of Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Lisa Vanderpump, and their co-stars, including Scheana Marie, Kristen Doute, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval, Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, and Tom Schwartz, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.