Tucker Carlson Rips Trump For Handing Over Reins Of Immigration To ‘Swamp Creatures He Once Denounced’

Tucker Carlson is known as a staunch Donald Trump supporter who has come to Trump’s defense on many occasions during his Fox News segment that airs weeknights. Carlson has battled the headlines that have put Trump in a disparaging light in the past and his pro-Trump reporting has been followed by the President’s supporters, but something seemed to change on Carlson’s Tuesday night show.

Trump met with lawmakers from both parties on Tuesday, and he indicated that he would sign just about any deal they come up with together on immigration. Carlson called this a “weird scene” and stated that he was seeing a “completely different Donald Trump,” reports the Huffington Post.

While other news stations were giving Trump kudos for letting the cameras continue to roll during the immigration talks with the lawmakers yesterday, Carlson was not at all enthused about what he witnessed. According to the Fox News Insider, Carlson was surprised that Trump told the legislators that he trusted them to create an immigration reform plan without his input into the plan and added that he would sign whatever they hand over to him.

Trump said that when it comes to a decision made by both parties together on the immigration bill, he is going to sign it. Trump explained: “I’m not going to say, ‘Oh, gee, I want this or I want that. I’ll be signing it because I have a lot of confidence in the people in this room that you’re going to come up with something really good.”

Trump has also indicated a willingness to protect the people known as “Dreamers,” who are the young undocumented immigrants. This did not sit well with Carlson, who described Trump in this scene with the lawmakers as a “completely different Donald Trump from the one that talked tough on immigration on the campaign trail.”

Thanks to all of the Republican and Democratic lawmakers for today’s very productive meeting on immigration reform. There was strong agreement to negotiate a bill that deals with border security, chain migration, lottery and DACA. https://t.co/SdqAQ3aL3z pic.twitter.com/8DYHZHspAy — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2018

Carlson was visibly perturbed over Trump’s part in this meeting. He said how Trump is proud of his negotiating skills, which is something he boasts about from his days in the business world. Carlson agreed that “he clearly has skills as a negotiator,” then added, “Where were they today?”

The Fox News host also wondered if Trump is going to trust the same people who couldn’t care less about immigration’s effect on your family to write this bill and then say that he’ll sign it no matter what it says. Carlson asked, “What was the point of running for president?”

Others were happy with Trump’s seemingly change of mind when it came to working together on immigration policy. Jeb Bush tweeted how he was encouraged by Trump’s words.

Encouraged the President is seeking bipartisan solutions to our immigration challenges. https://t.co/acD5u5Vw76 — Jeb Bush (@JebBush) January 9, 2018

Carlson noted that the Democrats are trying to “import more Democratic votes.” He went on to say “Once they retake the Congress and the presidency ― and if Trump betrays his base on immigration, that’ll definitely happen ― it is over,” Carlson then said you could “say goodbye to borders. They are done.”

Carlson was spitting tacks over what appeared to be Trump handing over the reins of immigration to the same people that put immigration in the situation that needs fixing today. Carlson said during the opening of his Fox News show:

“Today, in a remarkable twist, the president held a televised meeting with the very swamp creatures he once denounced. He told them he trusted them to craft immigration policy without his input. Then he suggested he’d be willing to accept any deal they produced, even a bad one.”

The Fox News host said if Trump betrays his base on immigration, then the Democrats will take over Congress and then the White House. Trump did send out a tweet seemingly explaining his stand on the wall has not wavered.