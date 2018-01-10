Jacqueline Kent Cooke: 29-Year-Old Socialite Claims ‘I Didn’t Call Anyone A Jew’ [Video]

Jacqueline Kent Cooke became infamous when the 29-year-old was recently arrested amid accusations of assault and using an insulting phrase toward a Jewish woman after video of the incident went viral. As seen in the above photo, Cook was an eight-pound, 13-ounce, one-day-old baby being held by her 31-year-old mother, Suzanne Cooke, on January 26, 1988. Suzanne was the estranged wife of then 75-year-old Jack Kent Cooke, an ex-owner of the Washington Redskins, according to WJLA.

Now almost 30 years later, Jacqueline has found herself on the defensive, with Kent Cooke claiming that she did not say the words being attributed to her from that fateful New Year’s Eve night. Cooke was accused of lobbing an anti-Semitic slur at a woman inside an Upper East Side Manhattan restaurant. It was a kerfuffle that spilled out onto the sidewalk, with Cooke spotted falling several times as she interacted with personal injury lawyer Matthew Haberkorn, according to Page Six.

Cooke allegedly used her heavy glass perspex purse as a weapon that night outside of Caravaggio, after she was accused of telling a woman, “Hurry up, you Jew.”

As seen in the following video, which may contain strong and offensive language, the fight resulted in Cooke falling on the ground several times.



Cooke claims she didn’t utter that phrase, but instead told the woman, who is Haberkorn’s mother, that she needed to get through the crowd.

“Excuse me, I have to get through.”

Cooke claims she was in a hurry to get to the apartment of a friend prior to the clock striking 12 a.m.

Meanwhile, the woman began screaming that Cook made an anti-Semitic remark, but Jacqueline said that her grandmother is Jewish, making her “25 percent Jewish,” therefore claiming she would never make such an anti-Semitic remark.

EXCLUSIVE: Socialite Jacqueline Kent Cooke arrested for making an anti-Semitic slur at a Manhattan restaurant insists she was misheard https://t.co/bVEkYgTFol — New York Post (@nypost) January 10, 2018

Cooke blamed Haberkorn’s job as personal injury lawyer for taking advantage of her and her family status, claiming that money was his motivating factor. Jacqueline had surgery on her finger in the wake of the fight, and she faces a charge of second-degree felony assault that could be deemed a hate crime.

“It is so unfair because I didn’t do anything, I didn’t call anyone a Jew. Now I have people sending me messages saying that I should kill myself, that I should never have been born.”

Cooke spoke about the social media backlash she has received, as well as claiming that she’s not a billionaire as some assume. Jacqueline’s dad enjoyed a net worth prior to his 1997 death of more than $800 million. She is due back in court the day after Valentine’s Day.