‘Fortnite: Battle Royale’ Update Adds Healing Campfire, Nerfs The Boogie Bomb

The first new Fortnite: Battle Royale content update and patch of the new year arrived Wednesday to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Patch 2.1.0 is available to download on all platforms and adds a healing trap and Nvidia ShadowPlay Highlights, plus fixes a number of issues such as the deadly and overpowered Boogie Bomb.

New Stuff

The big addition with Wednesday’s Fortnite: Battle Royale patch is the new Cozy Campfire trap. This temporary trap last 25 seconds and provides a group healing effect of 2 Hit Points (HP) per second to those players within its radius.

The addition of the Cozy Campfire potentially makes defending hastily constructed bases easier. However, players should note it does not discriminate and will heal enemies as well as teammates.

The second addition is support for Nvidia ShadowPlay Highlights. This feature is exclusively for PC gamers with GeForce GTX 650 or better graphics cards and will automatically capture highlight clips from every kill players earn in a match.

PC gamers will be asked if they want to turn on Nvidia ShadowPlay Highlights when they load Fortnite: Battle Royale following the update. The configuration can also be managed in the GeForce Experience app.

It’s cold outside! Gather around the campfire with friends and heal up before your next battle. The Cozy Campfire healing trap is live tomorrow, Jan 10. Patch Notes: https://t.co/ZuX1N2tWRq — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 9, 2018

Boogie Bomb

The Boogie Bomb has been a bit of a controversial weapon since it was introduced to Fortnite: Battle Royale. It originally locked affected characters into dancing for 10 seconds. Epic Games later reduced this to 5 seconds once it became apparent that was far too long. Wednesday’s update causes the dance effect to be removed once a character takes damage.

Causing opposing players to dance uncontrollably is a fun idea and fits within the overall cartoon-ish and campy theme of Fortnite: Battle Royale. Epic Games will continue to look at how the Boogie Bomb affects gameplay and apply further tweaks if necessary.

Other Fixes

Epic Games ran through a multitude of other fixes that affect gameplay, audio, and the user interface. Most notably, players will no longer be able to pass through their own recently built or edited structures. Additionally, there was a bug causing sniper bullets to pass through players without causing damage that has been fixed.

It will also be easier to hear approaching enemies. The audible range and volume of enemy footsteps has been increased, and they will now be easier to hear over the noise caused by building, shooting, or collecting resources.

Map Update Coming with City

Epic Games

The Fortnite: Battle Royale map will see some new locations added with next week’s update. Epic Games plans to add more unique points of interest. This includes a city that was teased back in November.