Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s Ex: Jef Holm’s Feud With ‘Bachelor’ Star Reportedly Stems From Jealousy

Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor is already featuring plenty of fireworks — and not just between the 29 women vying for his Neil Lane bling. The Bachelor star has been under fire by his former wingman and Bachelorette co-star Jef Holm ever since he was cast as ABC’s latest leading man. Now, Arie Luyendyk’s ex-girlfriend says she believes Holm’s beef with Arie is really just sour grapes.

Arie’s ex Selma Alameri Daniels told Us Weekly it doesn’t surprise her that Jef’s tweets about Luyendyk are negative because she claims a jealously has been brewing for years.

“I believe Jef has been wanting to be The Bachelor for quite some time, so I’m sure it kills him to see Arie as the Bachelor rather than himself,” Daniels explained.

“Sorry Jef, but usually [when] there is negativeness put out there, it comes from jealousy.”

“Negativeness” is putting it mildly. Jef Holm blasted Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s Bachelor casting from day one, immediately tweeting “Oh the stories I could tell” when Arie’s starring role in the ABC reality show was announced.

Holm and Luyendyk famously competed for Emily Maynard’s heart on her season of The Bachelorette. The duo landed as Emily’s final two and remained friends after the ABC reality show — and Holm’s brief engagement to Maynard — ended.

After Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s starring role as The Bachelor was announced in September, Jef Holm posted another tweet explaining why his friendship with the race car driver ended. Jef responded to a tweet posted by Bachelor spoiler king Reality Steve about a 30-something Arie allegedly hanging out with barely-legal 18-year-old college girls.

While Holm claimed he wasn’t involved in any sorority house partying himself, he added this about Arie, “I stopped being friends with him years ago because he’s disgusting.”

More recently, Jef Holm slammed Arie Luyendyk after the premiere episode of The Bachelor Season 22, tweeting that he will give $5,000 to the charity of ABC host Chris Harrison’s choice if Arie’s relationship with his final lady on The Bachelor lasts a year. You can see Jef Holm’s tweets about Arie Luyendyk Jr. below.

Oh the stories I could tell… — j e f h o l m (@jefholm) September 7, 2017

I've actually never even been inside a sorority house. As for him…I stopped being friends with him years ago because he's disgusting — j e f h o l m (@jefholm) September 7, 2017

Doesn't matter who gets out of the limo…I'll give 5k to the charity of @chrisbharrison's choice if @ariejr lasts 1 year with anyone — j e f h o l m (@jefholm) January 2, 2018

Arie Luyendyk Jr. recently addressed Jef Holm’s shade-throwing in an interview with Access Hollywood. In the interview, which you can see below, Arie told the entertainment site that he hasn’t talked to Holm in years and that he has no time for negativity.

“[He’s] throwing a lot of shade, but we haven’t talked in four years since Sean [Lowe’s] wedding,” Arie said. “I have no clue [why he’s so bitter]. That’s a question for him more than me. I have so much to concentrate on with this and I’m just trying to stay positive. I’m just concentrating on me.”

