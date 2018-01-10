Floyd Mayweather Jr. Makes WBC Title Request To Etch His Name In History

With Floyd Mayweather Jr. achieving a legendary 50-0 career in boxing with multiple title wins, he’s now making another WBC title request. This time around, “Money” Mayweather won’t be fighting for the championship belt but instead has asked that his name be further etched in history along with other boxers before him. The World Boxing Council is also taking his request seriously, which could help to solidify the Mayweather legacy in the sport of boxing. So what is Mayweather looking to do and will this further confirm his retirement from the ring, or will “Money” decide he needs to fight again?

According to the Boxing News and Views website, Floyd Mayweather Jr. has put in a request to the council to have his name added onto all of the WBC title belts. The World Boxing Council recently said they would be taking Floyd’s request seriously now that he has “confirmed his retirement.” That last part could become tricky as there have been rumors swirling around Mayweather stepping into the Octagon for an MMA fight against UFC star Conor McGregor. So far those rumors have been squashed from multiple sources directly related to Floyd or UFC, including UFC president Dana White.

It would not be surprising to see the WBC add Floyd’s name to the title belts in the future. The organization previously created a special championship belt for the Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor boxing match that took place in Las Vegas last summer. That special belt, known as the “Money Belt,” featured diamonds, sapphires, emeralds, and gold (seen below). Fittingly, the new belt was won by Mayweather who “survived” 10 rounds against McGregor and won when the referee stopped the fight.

That was Mayweather’s last official fight of his boxing career which featured 50 wins, no losses, and 27 knockouts. Other boxers who have achieved undefeated records in the sport included Rocky Marciano (49-0), Joe Calzaghe (46-0), and Andre Ward (32-0). There are numerous fighters with no losses who also had draws on their records, but Mayweather is not among those.

The "Money" Belt! The winner of #MayweatherMcGregor will receive this belt on Saturday! pic.twitter.com/NU9bPD5oVP — UFC (@ufc) August 23, 2017

Floyd Mayweather has now moved on to other ventures such as helping to promote newer fighters and of course, enjoying all his money. Mayweather finished as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the sport and is an obvious boxing Hall of Fame inductee with multiple world titles in five weight classes. Adding his name to the WBC title belts seems like it could eventually happen if he resists that urge to step into the ring or Octagon for another fight.