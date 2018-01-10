Robert Pattinson Reportedly Back With FKA Twigs After Emma Watson Dating Rumors

Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs have always been secretive about their romance. The two were set to get married as recently as last year, but their engagement took a turn for the worse a few months ago and they reportedly parted ways. Although they have called off the wedding, did Pattinson and Twigs recently get back together?

Cracks Begin To Show

According to Bustle, Pattinson and Twigs started dating four years ago and kept their romance tightly under wraps. The two remained coy about their relationship even after the engagement. In the summer of 2015, Twigs explained how she still wasn’t comfortable talking about her personal life.

This past summer, Pattinson told Howard Stern that he and Twigs were “kind of” still engaged and admitted that keeping a romance private puts a lot of stress on a relationship.

“It’s one of the most frustrating things in the world, you want to be able to [be more open], but it’s literally like, you get stuck in this position but you have to make this decision whether you want to let the crazy people in,” the Twilight alum shared. “So you kind of think, like, to protect it, I want to create a big boundary, then it’s difficult for your relationship.”

Pattinson And Twigs Part Ways

Pattinson’s revealing interview with Howard Stern led to speculation that he and Twigs had parted ways. The couple also stopped going out in public and were last seen together in the spring of 2017. The breakup rumors heated up when Twigs was spotted hanging out with a male model in Ibiza and Pattinson enjoyed a dinner with pop star Katy Perry.

Things finally reached an end in October, when the couple’s split was officially confirmed. Although they definitely broke up, an insider recently revealed that it is only a matter of time before they reunite.

Will Pattinson And Twigs Get Back Together?

The source claims that Pattinson still has feelings for Twigs and wants to marry her. The insider believes that the two just needed a break from all the madness and that they will eventually find their way back into each other’s arms.

The source also explained how the breakup wasn’t nasty and that they ended things amicably, which opens the door for a reunion down the road.

Pattinson Moves On

Ever since the breakup was confirmed, Pattinson has been linked to a number of different women. Most notably, the actor was rumored to be seeing Harry Potter alum Emma Watson. According to Daily Mail, Watson bonded with Pattinson while working together on the set of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire over thirteen years ago. Not only have these rumors not been confirmed, but Pattinson has been linked to another woman in recent weeks.

Pattinson Spotted With Mystery Woman

According to Us Magazine, Pattinson was seen hanging out with a mysterious blonde girl at a recent party in Los Angeles. An insider says that Pattinson attended Seth McFarlane’s yearly Christmas party in L.A. and was accompanied by a blonde woman. The two reportedly held hands at the event, though the identity of the woman remains a secret.

Robert Pattinson has not addressed any of the dating rumors.