Loretta Lynn Falls, Breaks Hip, After Recently Suffering From A Stroke, Crystal Gayle Pleads For Prayers

Loretta Lynn suffered another health scare after a fall in her Tennessee home last week. Although fans were worried about Lynn’s health, the country star released a statement this week about how she is doing better and on the road to recovery.

Lynn Issues Statement On Health

According to Page Six, Lynn told fans on Monday that she is feeling better despite her broken hip. Lynn also thanked fans for their outpour of support and prayers over the past week. Lynn’s publicist did not release any specifics about her medical care or how long it will take before Lynn is fully recovered.

The fall comes a year after Lynn had a stroke that led to the cancellation of her music tour. Lynn also delayed the release of her new album after suffering the stroke, and it isn’t clear if her fall had anything to do with her previous health scare.

Lynn Steps Out In Public

Lynn is 85 years old and recently made a surprise visit to the Country Music Hall of Fame. This past October, Lynn showed up to watch Alan Jackson get inducted. Lynn is best known for her book and film, Coal Miner’s Daughter, and hit songs like “You Ain’t Woman Enough,” “The Pill,” and “One’s on the Way.” Given Lynn’s fractured hip, it’s safe to assume that she will not be resuming her tour of the country anytime soon.

Crystal Gayle Pleads With Fans

Shortly after Lynn’s fall, Fox News reports that her sister, Crystal Gayle, asked fans to send out special prayers for the country legend. In honor of her birthday, Gayle took to Instagram and asked fans to continue their support for Lynn, even though she is doing a lot better.

Inside Lynn’s Relationship With Timothy Cobb

Fortunately, it sounds like Lynn is on her way to a good recovery. Although we don’t know a lot of the details surrounding her health, it’s safe to say that Lynn’s longtime friend, personal assistant, and designer, Timothy Cobb, will help her along the way.

In a recent interview with Out And About Nashville, Lynn opened up about her relationship with Cobb over the last 30 years. The country music icon explained how she and Cobb are like brother and sister and that they always take care of each other.

Lynn also revealed that she and Cobb live together in her famous Tennessee mansion, The Loretta Lynn Ranch, which is located just outside of Hurricane Mills. Cobb helped designs elements of the ranch and even worked on her museum and tour bus. Lynn trusts Cobb with just about anything, and it’s clear the two make a great team.

Cobb has not commented on Loretta Lynn’s recent decline in health.