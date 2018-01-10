‘Roseanne’ Revival Spoilers: Will Roseanne & Dan’s Youngest Son, Jerry, Be On The Show?

The Roseanne revival is just weeks away from airing, and fans still have a lot of questions about what to expect when the new batch of episodes hits the small screen. One of the biggest mysteries of the revival is whether or not the show will address Roseanne and Dan‘s youngest child, son Jerry Conner, named after the late Grateful Dead frontman, Jerry Garcia.

According to a Jan. 8 report by TVLine, Roseanne Barr recently opened up with some brand new details about the Roseanne revival and even revealed what Jerry is up to in the present day. The show’s creator admitted that fans would get an update on Jerry, but he will not be featured in the nine-episode revival.

It seems that Jerry Garcia Conner is no longer Roseanne and Dan’s little boy. In the first episode, it will reportedly be revealed that Jerry is off on a fishing boat in Alaska. Barr claims that while she mentions her character’s youngest child, there was just too much storyline to fit into the 9-episode season to fully dive into all of the stories of the Conner family.

The episode in which Jerry was born aired on Halloween in 1995, which would make Jerry a 22-year-old adult. However, the episode in which Darlene and David welcome their first child, daughter Harris, aired in March of 1997, which would make Harris 20-years-0ld. However, that is not the case. The Roseanne revival has already revealed that Harris will be around 14-years-old and have a younger brother named Mark, who is named after his uncle.

Here's what Baby Jerry from Roseanne looks like now https://t.co/fLxdlypZZ2 pic.twitter.com/efqemnSSGb — 9TheFIX (@9TheFix) July 25, 2017

As many Roseanne fans already know, not every original character will be back. Actor Glenn Quinn, who played Becky’s husband, Mark Healey, tragically died in 2002, just a few years after the original series ended. The character of Mark has not been recast, and Quinn’s absence will likely result in his character’s untimely death, as well.

In addition to Roseanne Barr (Roseanne Conner) and John Goodman (Dan Conner), the rest of the original cast is returning for the revival. Sara Gilbert will return as Darlene, Lecy Goranson is back as Becky, and Michael Fishman is reprising his role as DJ Conner. Laurie Metcalf will also return as Roseanne’s wacky sister, Jackie Harris.

The Roseanne revival will premiere with a special 1-hour episode on March 27 at 8 p.m. on ABC.