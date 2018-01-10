‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Jennifer Gareis Says Donna Will Be Sticking Around For Awhile

Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Jennifer Gareis will be sticking around as Donna Logan on the CBS soap opera. For the past few years, Donna has visited the show only for holidays, wedding, and other special events. The B&B fans have asked CBS to bring Jennifer back full time, and it sounds like they finally listened.

According to Jennifer Garesis’ tweet, Donna is back and will be for quite awhile. She teased that she will be hooking up with one of the men. However, she doesn’t give any real details on the identity of the lucky man.

The Bold and the Beautiful fans know that Donna can be fun and a troublemaker on the CBS soap opera. In the past, she was with Eric (John McCook), but that ship has sailed. Eric is now happy with Quinn (Rena Sofer), and the viewers don’t see him cheating on his wife. So, that leaves Thorne (Ingo Rademacher), Justin (Arron Spears), and Bill (Don Diamont).

Thorne and Donna would be fun and exciting. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Donna and Thorne were engaged many years ago, so sparks could fly between them. Since Thorne seems stuck on stupid with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), many viewers wouldn’t expect him to switch gears and pursue Donna. Even so, they might make a fascinating couple.

Justin and Donna have a history together. Bold and the Beautiful fans expect the couple to reunite and become the next hot couple. However, it might not happen. It seems too predictable to pair Donna back with Justin and wouldn’t cause much of a storyline. To bring her back now, Brad Bell will want to pair her up with someone that would turn heads and create drama.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Donna could end up with Bill. It would be a great move and would cause lots of drama. With all the trouble Bill is in with the Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) cheating bombshell, Katie (Heather Tom) and Brooke may have a problem with their sister getting involved with him. It would create drama, tension, and a fresh new storyline.

Michael Buckner / Getty Images

The B&B fans are happy to hear that Jennifer Gareis is back for a while and cannot wait to see what’s ahead for Donna Logan.

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.