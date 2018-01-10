Kylie Jenner Considering New York City Move To Get Over ‘Dark Time’

Kylie Jenner is rumored to be thinking of moving to New York City after suffering “through a dark time” in her life.

Rumored to be pregnant with her first child, Metro reports the 20-year Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality TV star recently split from boyfriend Travis Scott and now believes a change of scene is needed.

“Kylie really thought her future was with Travis and the baby, so the split came as a huge surprise,” said a source. “She’s going through a very dark time with her mood swings and changing body shape, plus her romance is in ruins, so she’s decided she needs a change and has always loved New York.”

Jenner and Scott first started dating back in April 2017, soon after she split from on-again, off-again rap star boyfriend Tyga.

Though her time with Scott has been filled with highs and lows, a picture of the two together at the annual Kardashian Christmas party seemed to dispel rumors of a split, but Metro reports Scott recently made the decision to walk away.

“He finally plucked up the courage to tell Kylie he’s done, that he loves her and will always be around for the baby, but they’re not compatible as a couple,” said a source.

Hollywood Life also recently reported Jenner now fears being fat-shamed through her pregnancy, the same way older sister Kim Kardashian was during at least one of her pregnancies.

Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

Jenner has already taking on a lowered profile ever since pregnancy rumors started percolating.

“Kylie is living in a self-imposed jail because she’s terrified of getting fat shamed the way Kim was when she was pregnant with North,” said a source. “Kylie was a teenager then and it made a huge impact on her. She’s got major anxiety about it and it’s not a case of her not loving being pregnant. It’s more of a phobia. She knows how harsh people are and she just feels too fragile right now to deal with any sort of body shaming that she’s sure will happen.”

While Jenner has yet to personally confirm her pregnancy, reports are she and Scott are expecting a baby girl sometime around February. Speculation is Jenner and her family are planning to actually reveal the news during an upcoming episode of KUWTK.