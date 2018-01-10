Meghan Trainor Shares Adorable Photo With Fiancé After 20 Pound Weight Loss

Meghan Trainor is sharing an adorable photo of herself and fiancé Daryl Sabara with her fans on Instagram that shows her looking slimmer than ever. The singer uploaded the snap to her account this week, shortly after she credited the Spy Kids actor with “changing her life” and encouraging her to live a healthier lifestyle which kick-started her recent impressive 20 pound weight loss.

The star, who returned to the spotlight last week in her new role on Fox’s latest singing show The Four: Battle For Stardom, posted the sweet photo with her soon-to-be husband on social media on January 9, which showed the actor looking lovingly at her as she smiled towards the camera.

Trainor then sweetly captioned the snap, “When he’s obsessed witchuuu” while revealing that the candid picture of herself and her boyfriend was taked as they were backstage after filming episode two of The Four.

The snap also clearly showed off the “Me Too” singer’s significant weight loss, as Meghan was dressed in black pants and a black jacket while taking a ride on a golf cart around the set of the Fox series with Daryl by her side.

Fans clearly appreciated the star sharing the loving photo of herself and the actor on her official account, as they left happy messages on her page praising the twosome in the wake of their engagement last month.

“Look at the way he looks at her, perfection,” Instagram user @_selma.eg_ commented on the photo of the couple, while @ashlymr88 wrote of Meghan and Daryl, “They are the most beautiful couple in the world.”

Another then added in the comments section of Trainor’s post, which has already gained more than 211,000 likes on the social media site since she posted it on January 9, “You can tell the way he looks at you.”

The photo came as Meghan’s been opening up about her recent weight loss with the world recently, revealing to E! News just a few days ago that she’s actually lost a very impressive 20 pounds the “healthy way” over the past few months.

And making Trainor’s latest photo with her fiancé even sweeter, last year, the star credited her future husband with her new body and claimed that he had “changed her life” by helping her to lose weight and teaching her how to work out and eat healthy.

“He’s changed my entire life. He cooks for me and taught me how to cook,” Meghan said of Daryl back in November during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, revealing that he helped to pull her out of a very dark place after she had vocal surgery for a second time.

“After my second surgery, I went into this dark place and he was like, ‘You want to workout?’ and I was like, ‘No, but OK,'” she told the outlet of Sabara’s influence on her healthy new lifestyle. “But now I love it. I’m obsessed with it, and I’ve never felt better.

Shortly after Meghan gushed over her man to the outlet, Sabara then proposed to Trainor on her 24th birthday on December 23 and the star shared footage of the sweet moment he popped the question with her fans on Instagram.

The clip, which has been viewed more than 4.1 million times, shows the actor getting down on one knee in a tunnel of Christmas lights.

Meghan Trainor is currently starring on The Four: Battle For Stardom alongside fellow judges Sean “Diddy” Combs, DJ Khaled, and Charlie Walk, as well as host Fergie. The show airs on Thursday nights on Fox.